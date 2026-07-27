Brandon Rogers, a 45-year-old Oregon resident, was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday for repeatedly torturing his seven-year-old son with a taser.

Rogers was found guilty of nearly 60 charges, including first-degree criminal mistreatment, menacing, and second-degree assault.

The case stems from a 2024 child abuse report investigated by the Springfield Police Department. The then-seven-year-old’s body had “multiple injuries all over his body,” according to Law and Crime.

Put him in the general population. — Kathleen Close (@pijaneOK) July 25, 2026

The boy’s mother, Heather Black, 38, was also reportedly involved in the “heinous” abuse, shocking the boy with a taser on two separate occasions. According to the report, police found a video of Rogers and Black “physically abusing their son multiple times a day for multiple days in a row using a taser and other weapons.”

During the sentencing, Lane County Circuit Judge Charles Zennaché said the boy was forced to maintain the “push-up” position during dinner. “When (he) starts to drop, Dad tases him and yells at him. No adult did anything about it any time, and it was shocking to me,” Judge Zennaché said in the courtroom.

The two also reportedly “menaced” their four-year-old daughter with the taser on several occasions. Judge Zennaché described the actions as “deliberate cruelty” and “frankly torture” inflicted by parents who should be giving his son “solace and strength.”

They need the death penalty 😡 — 🇨🇦 Garage Sale Queen 👑 (@GarageSale8745) July 25, 2026

The defending attorney, however, justified Rogers’ actions by pointing towards his abusive childhood, with “daily beatings from his own father.”

Black has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault and criminal mistreatment.

Prosecutors sought 138 years of imprisonment for sentencing, given the 17 counts of separate instances of abuse. This was the maximum sentence that can be granted given the circumstances.

Both children have since been adopted, with their adoptive parents speaking out in court about the lasting impact of the abuse the children had to endure.

According to one parent, the children were “terrified to tell the truth when they make mistakes.” Another parent, addressing Rogers directly, said, “That sweet baby boy was tortured and ganged up on by both you and Heather. You treated a boy who thought of you as a dad like an animal, a subhuman, worse than a prisoner in a jail.”

Even after a year of removal, it was revealed that the boy would still curl up, expecting to be “disciplined,” after having dropped something. He would also plead “no” even when reassured that no one was going to harm him.

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.