Oprah Winfrey's Adorable Tribute to Late Tina Turner at the Grammys 2024 Award Ceremony

Oprah Winfrey made a stunning debut at the Grammy Awards, paying homage to the late singer Tina Turner with a sparkling Valentino ensemble. Winfrey, 70, graced the event with a statement high ponytail, in a touching tribute to her dear friend Turner, who passed away in May 2023 after battling an undisclosed illness at the age of 83. Turner, also popularly known as the Queen of Rock and Roll, battled with several ailments affecting her vital organs as she finally gave in to cancer. At one point, she had even considered euthanasia.

The media mogul made a captivating appearance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, donning a sleek black sequin shirt, tights, and high heels, radiating sophistication. Winfrey accompanied the look with a sleek black embellished handbag, drop earrings, and a chunky gold Valentino logo bracelet and gold rings. While on stage, she deemed Turner as an unparalleled role model for the generations to come with her talent.

"From the moment I met Tina," Oprah added on stage. "First as a fan, then later blessed to become her friend, she was a special kind of role model. And as those big wheels of time keep on turning, Tina's voice continues to speak to all of us," she said as the audience lauded her for remembering the star.

In an Instagram post, Winfrey shared her sentiments about attending her first Grammys to honor Turner, stating, "My first #Grammys and it was to honor my friend Tina Turner who was simply the best. Pulled this vintage @maisonvalentino out of my closet to pay homage to her many famous short skirts! @recordingacademy." She posted photos of herself adorned in the glittering Valentino outfit, emphasizing that the ensemble was a sweet tribute to Turner's iconic short skirts. Winfrey added, "… And as those big wheels of time keep on turning, Tina’s voice continues to speak to all of us."

Recently on her 70th birthday, Winfrey shared a health-focused post on Instagram. The video featured Winfrey jogging on the beach, dressed in blue track pants and a top, accompanied by a simple caption: "This is 70." In an essay published by Oprah Daily, Winfrey explained her decision not to celebrate in a grand manner this year. "So that’s what I’ve been doing — going through old journals, photos, memory boxes, feasting, savoring and marveling at the discovery, pain, joy, and wonder of 70 years of growing into the woman I am," she wrote.

"Another trip around the sun—and this one brings me to the dawn of a new decade. As I turn 70, I know how blessed I am to be here. Honestly, getting older when you have the means to take care of yourself is a gift to be treasured. No day is promised to any of us. So to reach this major milestone feels like grace in action," she added.