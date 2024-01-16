Oprah Winfrey Skips 'Pizza in a Bag' at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards After Impressive Weight Loss

Who can say no to pizza? Well, Oprah Winfrey can. At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, the guests were served flatbread pizza slices in a bag. While some appreciated the treat, Winfrey and The Color Purple cast didn't look too pleased by the dinner option. The moment was posted on Oprah Daily's Instagram account.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The 69-year-old sat at the table alongside Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks, where they were handed over pockets of pizza instead of a formal sit-down dinner during the event hosted by Chelsea Handler. In the video, a server approached Barrino, who asked, "Where are the lamb chops?" per Page Six. Meanwhile, Henson happily grabbed the flatbread, and Brooks gleefully munched on her slice. The famous talk show host, however, chose to skip the Italian treat; she pointed to her mouth and politely declined the food by saying, "I'm not messing up my lips!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily)

This triggered social media fans, who disapproved of the idea of serving 'pizza in a bag.' An Instagram user, @slightlyunfiltered, criticized, "Pizza, Seriously? As an event planner, I'm mortified." A second fan, @furnishmevintage, echoed, "I'm with Fantasia and Oprah … the 'I didn't come this far for pizza in a bag.'" @marilashea said, "Ummm…Wow! Not eating pizza out of a bag after filming a multi-million dollar film…Bye!" Another fan, @teesh149, agreed, "Pizza in a bag?! Nah, WTF?!" @luvyadg sided Winfrey, "I caught Oprah's "open mouth" shocked reaction to that delectable choice right at the beginning of that clip…The People's Choice awards must do better."

You convince Oprah to attend your awards show... and you serve her pizza in a bag? https://t.co/l7kLq3hfT5 pic.twitter.com/DJWvExHmey — Josh Encinias (@joshencinias) January 15, 2024

Winfrey is in her best shape lately, and she's been open about relying on medications to get her desired weight. While appearing at her film's premiere, she revealed, "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing." However, she didn't mention which medication she was taking for her weight loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Winfrey told People, "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."

She continued, "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself." The author said she began with her medications before Thanksgiving. "Because I knew I was going to have two solid weeks of eating. Instead of gaining eight pounds like I did last year, I gained half a pound. ... It quiets the food noise." The iconic TV host has battled for decades with her stubborn weight and largely blamed herself for it before her 'aha moment.' finally happened. Winfrey said, "I realized I'd been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control."

Winfrey co-produced The Color Purple and received nominations in categories like Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Costume Design, and Best Hair and Makeup at the Critics Choice Awards. Although the movie didn't win an award, the cast has been having a gala time at various events.

