News

Oklahoma High School Principal Shot While Tackling Gunman To Save Students

Published on: April 15, 2026 at 10:23 AM ET

A split-second act of courage by Principal Kirk Moore may have prevented a deadly school shooting as investigators reveal chilling details of the suspect’s plan.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Oklahoma high school principal tackles gunman to save students.
Pauls Valley High School Principal tackles gunman to protect students in Oklahoma. (Image Source: Pauls Valley High School)

Body camera footage captured the tense encounter between an Oklahoma high school principal and an armed suspect who shot him in the leg. Kirk Moore has been hailed as a hero after he left his office, tackled the suspect, and wrestled the gun away.

Oklahoma police said the suspect, 20-year-old Victor Lee Hawkins, walked into the lobby of Pauls Valley High School with two semi-automatic handguns on April 7, the Daily Mail reports.. Officials said he told students and employees in the lobby to get down before trying to shoot a student. When the gun jammed, Hawkins cleared the blockage and shot at another teen.

Other students started running from the school. 

In court crime documents, Hawkins allegedly confessed to stealing his father’s guns and bringing them to the school because he wanted to kill students and faculty. The documents state that Hawkins told police he planned to kill himself after shooting students, faculty and the high school principal.

Pauls Valley Police Chief Don May said the high school principal’s actions likely saved the lives of students. “It doesn’t surprise me the actions that he took, but it is amazing, the actions that he took,” May said. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that he saved kids’ lives.”

Kirk Moore released a statement after the shooting thanking the community for their “outpouring of love and support.” Hawkins is being held at the Garvin County Detention Center on $1 million bond, jail records show.

He’s been charged with shooting with intent to kill, two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm, and two counts of carrying a weapon into a place of public assembly. A preliminary hearing is set for May 8.

 
 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *