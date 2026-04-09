Offset Speaks Out for the First Time After Being Shot Outside Florida Casino

Former Migos rapper Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) has spoken for the first time since he was injured in a shooting near the valet area of a hotel and casino in Florida around 7 p.m. on April 6. TMZ was the first outlet to report the incident.

According to NBC News, the Seminole Police Department released a statement without naming anyone, saying an “incident” occurred outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood and one person sustained minor injuries.

The father of three responded publicly on Instagram after he was seen in a wheelchair outside a hospital. He commented on a post about fellow rapper Lil Tjay (Tione Jayden Merritt), who was arrested in connection with the shooting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 6abc (@6abcactionnews)

According to a statement shared by the Seminole Police Department with Variety, the 24-year-old rapper was taken into custody Monday night and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct (affray) with bail set at $500. He was also charged with a traffic violation with a $2,500 bond.

After his release from custody on April 7, Lil Tjay denied involvement in the shooting while speaking to reporters. He also called Offset a “rat” and made a derogatory remark. Offset later replied in the comments, writing, “U ain’t buss nun.”

Lil Tjay is an American rapper known for his catchy and emotional lyrics and melodic style. The New York City native rose to fame with his 2017 single Resume.

According to sources, the fight began in the valet area. Two people were detained, and only Lil Tjay has been charged so far. His other hit tracks include Brothers and Calling My Phone. The artist has a history of legal troubles, from being arrested as a teenager for robbery to being taken into custody for weapon possession.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XXL (@xxl)

The department confirmed the details and said, “Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Police have detained two individuals. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”

However, Lil Tjay’s attorney, Dawn M. Florio, released a statement dismissing claims that the youngster was involved in the shooting. She called the arrest false and slammed the authorities.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she said.

Attorney Florio further denied claims that Lil Tjay was charged with any shooting and urged people to trust verified news sources. Yet, there is no proper confirmation of her claims.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Previously, Offset’s cousin and the youngest member of the Grammy-nominated Migos, Takeoff (Kirsnick Khari Ball), was shot and killed on November 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas. According to ABC7Chicago, the incident took place during an argument over a high-stakes dice game at 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark roughly a month after he was accused of shooting Takoff. Later, Clark posted a $1 million bond and was placed under house arrest.

More recently, a judge approved changes to his bond conditions. He is now allowed to leave his home but must follow a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.