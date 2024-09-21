Obsessed Barron Trump Fans Are Tracking His Every Move on NYU Campus

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, has recently stepped onto the New York University (NYU) campus as a freshman at the prestigious Stern School of Business. However, his arrival has caused a stir beyond the traditional freshman excitement, as Barron has inadvertently become a viral subject on TikTok. Students are posting shaky, blurry videos of the 6-foot-9 teenager roaming the campus, with captions speculating about his movements and personality. Some of these clips have accumulated hundreds of thousands of views, fueling an online obsession with Barron that seems to be driven by his mysterious persona.

Barron Trump started college this week at NYU.



What do you think of what his classmates had to say? pic.twitter.com/mGSo7aivla — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 5, 2024

As per the reports of Daily Beast, one NYU student noted, “I feel like Barron could’ve gone to any school, but the fact that he chose one of the most liberal schools in the country speaks volumes. I was shocked and super intrigued that he would choose NYU. Would love to speak with him and would love to read his ‘why NYU’ essay.”

Barron Trump's taking over NYU 😆 pic.twitter.com/Cn4sUDnD6p — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) September 17, 2024

The viral TikToks have a Sasquatch-like vibe, as Barron’s massive height and personality make him a subject of intrigue among his classmates. While the online content focuses mainly on his physical presence at NYU, some of Barron’s classmates have started sharing their own thoughts about the former president’s youngest son.

Barron Trump is now attending fall 2024 classes at NYU pic.twitter.com/rvW7QiHmox — April Color (@ColorApril) September 4, 2024

In particular, Barron’s decision to attend NYU, a notoriously liberal school has raised questions. One student expressed surprise and said, “He's going to NYU so if he is at all interested in girls, he's going to become kind of liberal I'll tell you that.” Another student added that they would definitely consider a friendship with him: “His dad is his dad and he is [his] own person so I'm not going to judge.” In agreement, another remarked, “Of course, who wouldn't want to be friends with a Trump?” Despite his famous last name, it appears that Barron’s classmates are giving him a fair shot, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Previously, during his school days also Barron was famous for his mysterious persona. An insider noted, "Barron was very funny and sociable. He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining. He was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates. If he had a girlfriend, it was a top secret; we never knew about it. I’m sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn’t get to have a normal high school life like everyone else."

On the other hand, Donald has been boasting about his son and his college choice. The GOP frontrunner gushed, “He was accepted to a lot of colleges. He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U.” He further explained Barron’s decision to choose NYU and said, “It's a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school. We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest-rated...I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern. He's a very high-aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's he's doing great.”