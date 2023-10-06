Kardashian Sisters Feud Fuels After Kim's Savage Dig at Kourtney in Harvard Business School Speech

Kim Kardashian made headlines by delivering a speech at Harvard Business School which was featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians, sharing insights into her financial acumen, and talking about her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as reported by The Sun. This event not only highlighted Kim's entrepreneurial abilities but also shed light on the Kardashian family's complex dynamics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Kim, a household figure thanks to her reality TV success, spoke to students at Harvard Business School. The invitation was a testimonial to her extraordinary success as an entrepreneur, with her shapewear business, SKIMS, estimated at a whopping $4 billion by 2023. The Harvard Business School seminar focused on direct-to-consumer brands. Kim was one of three celebrities invited to talk about their experiences with celebrity-led brands, along with beauty artist Bobbi Brown and actress Scarlett Johansson. Kim and SKIMS' CEO, Jens Grede, provided great insights into their business experience during her guest presentation, per Today.

They talked about their marketing strategy, product quality, and the importance of authenticity in developing a successful brand. Kim underlined that the secret to SKIMS' success was the product itself, which had won praise even from people who were doubtful at first.

I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC. The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins. pic.twitter.com/42FiWDlmaj — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 21, 2023

Students at Harvard Entrepreneurial School praised Kim's candor regarding her entrepreneurial experience and did not hesitate to ask probing questions. A student enquired about her drive to explore new business prospects, following her significant accomplishment. She said, "I should say, 'Thanks, Kourtney!' That's exactly what Kourtney harasses me for all the time. Um, she's like, 'Why? What drives you to want to do this?'" She added, "I don't know if I have the answer to that. I love working. Like, nothing makes me happier than when one of our launches is successful. Success isn't necessarily the dollars, that'll come. It's the executed campaign."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Despite her enormous success, Kim admitted to having imposter syndrome, a feeling that even the most accomplished people have. Kim's Harvard talk highlighted her business acumen while also giving a hint of her ongoing dispute with her sister, Kourtney. The sisters' feud has been a constant feature in their reality series, and it took a dramatic turn when Kim teamed with Dolce & Gabbana, a move that Kourtney strongly opposed.

During the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney's feud hit an all-time high. Kim extended an offer to Kourtney for a meal with Dolce & Gabbana, which Kourtney rebuffed, claiming she was "Dolce'd out" from their previous feud over the Italian brand. Kourtney's complaint wasn't about the brand itself, but about how the scenario played out.

The sisters got into a passionate argument, revisiting their previous dispute and venting their grievances. Kim eventually burst into tears and asked Kourtney, "Why do you hate me so much?" The emotional confrontation uncovered the long-simmering hostility between them.

