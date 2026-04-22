Obama Takes Victory Lap After Trump Suffers Setback in Virginia Referendum

Former President Barack Obama quickly celebrated on Tuesday after Virginia voters approved a referendum.

This change could help Democrats redraw the state’s congressional map before the 2026 midterms. The result was a setback for President Donald Trump in one of the year’s most closely watched political battles. The measure passed with 51.5% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Obama posted on X after the result became clear. “Congratulations, Virginia! Republicans are trying to swing the midterm elections in their favor, but they haven’t done it yet,” he wrote, continuing: “Thanks for showing us how to stand up for our democracy and fight back.”

In the final stretch of the campaign, Obama had urged Virginians to support the measure, framing it as a response to Republican-led redistricting efforts in other states.

Trump had pushed hard for the opposite outcome as he warned Republicans that the referendum could hurt the party’s chances in the House and urged voters to reject it. The vote became part of a larger national struggle over mid-decade redistricting.

Congratulations, Virginia! Republicans are trying to tilt the midterm elections in their favor, but they haven’t done it yet. Thanks for showing us what it looks like to stand up for our democracy and fight back. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2026

Republicans moved to redraw maps in states like Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio, while Democrats sought opportunities in places such as California, Utah, and Virginia.

In Virginia, the stakes were particularly high because the referendum allowed the Democratic-led General Assembly to create new congressional lines, temporarily bypassing the bipartisan redistricting commission that resulted from a 2020 constitutional amendment.

The new map could improve Democrats’ chances in as many as four additional U.S. House races, which could be crucial in a chamber that is narrowly divided. Currently, Democrats hold six of Virginia’s 11 House seats.

The campaign attracted intense national attention and large spending. The Washington Post reported that the referendum fight drew roughly $93 million in contributions, much of it from groups that do not disclose their donors.

Virginia just voted to redraw House district lines taking their state from 6D-5R to 10D-1R, eliminating 4 Republican seats just by redrawing the map. A once red state is turning into one of the bluest states because people don’t want to support Republicans now. Trump betraying… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 22, 2026

This spending transformed what could have been a quiet state ballot issue into a test of political strength leading up to November. Both parties treated Virginia as a proxy battle for control of Congress.

Trump had personally invested in the contest, and Democrats viewed Virginia as a chance to respond to Republican mapmaking. For Obama, the result provided an opportunity to jab at Trump after a loss in a battle the president had tried to nationalize. For Republicans, it was a defeat with real consequences, not just a bad headline.

However, the fight may not be over because the Associated Press reported that the referendum and the underlying map could still face legal challenges. Virginia’s high court is considering issues related to how the amendment reached the ballot. This means Tuesday’s result was a significant political win for Democrats, but not necessarily the final word.