North West Shares 'Gnarly' Video of Mom Kim Kardashian, Fans Discuss Star's 'Wonky Eyes'

North West shared a new mother-daughter clip on her shared TikTok account @kimandnorth. In the video captioned "Haha", Kim Kardashian, poses like a mannequin inside her bathroom. The Hulu actor looked stylish in an all-black tracksuit, accessorized with a raincoat. Her black hair hung wet and wavy around her shoulders, and she complemented the easy-going makeup-free look, with casual Yeezy slides and socks. Fans, however, noticed that the reality star's facial features appeared "wonky," with her left eye twitching throughout the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Videos (@kardashiancilps)

The SKIMS founder stared at the camera while lip-syncing to Jess Glynne's song Hold My Hand while West danced wildly, beaming every time the music reached the chorus. Like mum, the 10-year-old was dressed in casual pink sweatpants and an oversized black graphic t-shirt. As per The US Sun, fans took to a popular Kardashian Reddit forum to express their opinions, "From North’s TikTok...I never realized how bad it actually was until now…yikes," one fan wrote, sharing a screengrab. "I feel like the cheek filler has given her gnarly nasolabial folds. She continues to age herself with all the cosmetic procedures," a second fan explained. "This would drive me nuts. Visually, it would be hard to get over if you didn’t have the asymmetry naturally...but also...it looks like she can Feel it. Ugh," a third fan remarked.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

"She looks like a tweaker," a fourth user brutally trolled the reality star, while another noted, "She looks haggard. I can’t believe she looks like this now." Chiming in, a fan added, "It's like she got an upper bleph and they removed too much eyelid on her left eye (right to us). Her more closed eyelid is the one she looks better with." This was however not the first time fans noticed something off with the SKKN founder's eye. According to The US Sun, Kardashian previously turned up at the Kering Foundation Gala event in November 2023 with a 'droopy left eye'.

Caring for women 🩷 at the Kering Foundation Gala pic.twitter.com/fBH4Uivvxr — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2023

"In all seriousness, what the hell is going on with Kim's eye? I'm asking those in the medical field," a fan posted on the Reddit forum. "Too many procedures. She’s starting to look like a pug with wayward eyes," one fan explained. "Too much Botox on one side," another theorized. "Honestly she's probably done some nerve damage," a user speculated. "She actually always had asymmetric eyes but I think that all the Botox now exaggerated it to the point where it is so much more visible," read another post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

"My money is on a botched eye lift of some kind. I don't think it was Botox," a fan commented. "Looks to me like her eye muscles have collapsed," observed another fan. "It looks like one side of her face is just not symmetrical & getting PS & filler just made it worse. Plus she is getting older," read another comment on the thread.