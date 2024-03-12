North West Announces Explosive Album Titled ‘Elementary School Dropout’ During Kanye’s Show

North West is taking charge of the storm as she recently announced a super explosive album title during her father and rapper, Kanye West's show. The album titled Elementary School Dropout has sparked a frenzy on the internet over the choice of words by the famous Kardashian adolescent.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by TheStewartofNY

The announcement took place at a Vultures event as the proud daughter of a rapper announced her debut album to the cheering crowd on March 10. Following the footsteps of her father, Northie has evidently paid homage to Kanye's 2004 LP College Dropout with her debut title. The unveiling of her debut album was also followed by a long ovation. Moreover, Kanye will support his daughter and be seriously involved in the promotion and production of ESD.

Y’all already know Elementary School Dropout by North West is going to be full of BOPS!! “ITS YOUR BESTIE MISS MISS WESTIEEE” had the internet in a chokehold!! pic.twitter.com/GgmPx21QKQ — Brandon B (@LifeOfBrn) March 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian expressed her pride in her daughter's achievement by sharing a post on her Instagram Story featuring the chart where "Talking" appeared, captioned with "My baby!!!!" North is anticipated to further her journey alongside her father and Ty Dolla $ign at the Vultures listening party events. These events are set to captivate audiences at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 12.

North West said her album is called “Elementary School Dropout” … pic.twitter.com/VlwcAN44v0 — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) March 11, 2024

According to Radar Online, fans had varied responses to this launch. While one said, "Hey I think it's cool she wanna do music. It's just how is this a good idea to call an album that?" Another fan wrote, "A kid with Elementary School Dropout as the title is wild." A third fan echoed, "Well, most elementary school students will think dropping out is cool while North West lives in luxury," while others questioned if it should be taken as a statement of fact by the youngster, as one remarked, "She's literally 10, what does she mean Elementary School Dropout."

North West announced she's working on an album titled "Elementary School Dropout," and I think that is so cute. — first of all, bitch, ... (Yeah Mo!) (@thejournalista) March 11, 2024

At a recent event, Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign treated the audience to a preview of songs set to feature in their upcoming sequel, Vultures 2. The lineup included tracks like Enemies, Believin featuring Project Pat, Promotion featuring Future, Slide, Dead featuring Future, and Lil Durk, as well as the beloved Field Trip/Venom featuring Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, and Lil Durk.

North West announces her debut album “Elementary School Dropout” pic.twitter.com/e5eT11e1ME — Ye Updates (Fan Account) (@KanyeUpdated) March 11, 2024

The Vultures duo is set to make their live performance debut on Thursday night (March 14) at Rolling Loud California. While the release date for Vultures 2 remains uncertain, Kanye, who has faced backlash and business repercussions due to his controversial remarks, hinted at a unique release strategy. He suggested selling the project for $20 on Yeezy.com instead of immediately making it available on streaming platforms, despite its initial announcement for a March 8 release. Fans are thrilled and looking forward to a collab between the father-daughter duo as North has already set out to explore her creative leanings with the support of her famous parents.