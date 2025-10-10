“Nonsense!” – Donald Trump’s Plan to Send U.S. Troops to Israel Draws Alarm

Observers were surprised after a new report revealed President Donald Trump’s plan to send about 200 American troops to Israel to help oversee a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the U.S. Central Command will establish a civil-military coordination center in Israel. The center will support the flow of humanitarian aid and coordinate logistical and security assistance in a region devastated by two years of war.

According to the report, no American troops will be stationed inside Gaza, where the fighting has taken place. The plan sparked a wave of reactions on social media. “Wow, US boots on the ground in Gaza,” Democratic strategist Max Burns posted on X. “The US to establish a military command in the Gaza strip. What could go wrong?” wrote attorney Jeffrey Gold.

Former Senate Banking Committee counsel Timothy Naegel said, “Nonsense. Instead of exiting the region, Trump is digging us in deeper. Lots of us voted for him three times, but vigorously oppose this!” Military veteran Evaristus Odinikaeze added, “MAGA is finding out that they indeed voted for endless wars. Now they’re going to deploy to fight Netanyahu’s battles. It starts with 200 troops, none of whom would include Trump’s sons. Gradually, it will increase. Hopefully Abbott sends his fascist army too.”

A day later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet approved Trump’s ceasefire plan for the Gaza Strip and the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Netanyahu’s office said the Cabinet endorsed the “outline” of the deal, though details about Hamas’ disarmament and Gaza’s future governance is unclear.

Headline says 200 U.S. troops to Israel. Not symbolic. This is a calibrated political-military signal with real operational consequences. This is what the world should read between the lines. Purpose and posture. Two hundred troops are a monitoring, liaison and force protection… — Shanaka Anslem Perera ⚡ (@shanaka86) October 10, 2025

An Israeli official told the AP the ceasefire would begin within 24 hours, after which Israeli forces will withdraw to agreed positions.

The United States will join a multinational coordination team that includes troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE. AP reported that the mission’s goal is to help implement and monitor the ceasefire agreement.

Trump called the deal a “great day for the world” and is expected to visit the region soon as hostages begin returning home.

According to live updates by the Indian Express, under the agreement, Hamas will release all remaining living hostages in the coming days. The Israeli military will carry out a phased withdrawal from Gaza, following maps outlined in the deal. Victims of attacks by released prisoners will have 24 hours to file objections.

Five border crossings, including Rafah on the Egyptian border, are set to reopen. UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said that 170,000 metric tons of aid and supplies are ready to move into Gaza once approved.

The plan envisions Israel maintaining an open-ended military presence along its border with Gaza. An international force, mainly from Arab and Muslim countries, will handle internal security. The U.S. will lead an internationally funded reconstruction effort.

The Palestinian Authority may eventually take part in governance, though reforms are expected first. The Trump plan offers only vague language about a future Palestinian state, a concept Netanyahu continues to reject.