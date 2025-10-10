‘In Perfect Health’? — Trump’s Second Routine Checkup In 6 Months Sparks Questions About His True Condition

Donald Trump is 79 years old, and he happens to be one of the most popular global political figures today. While a lot of speculation about his health has been in the media ever since he returned to power in January 2025, he still picks fight on social media with Democrats. However, he cannot fight the signs of ageing. His hectic lifestyle and responsibilities add on to the existing stress of presidency.

Naturally, ageing is an inevitable part of existence. When Donald Trump came for the first term, he was already 70. Now, almost a decade later, he’s 79. He now appears paler, with thinner hair, more pronounced facial wrinkles, and deeper under-eye bags.

Despite having access to the best team of doctors, a few months ago, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) along with possible signs of developing knock knees with a visible gait.

As per The Daily Beast, these results came after a July 2025 picture showed unusual swelling around his ankles and blue bruises on his hands, which he tried to cover with concealer, sheepishly hiding his hand during media interviews.

Basically about two months ago Trump came out with swollen ankles and a bruised hand covered in makeup. Online “doctors” speculate it’s a serious health issue and now he’s scheduled to see a doctor before his annual check up. pic.twitter.com/KoYNOKUCfg — Cry Harder Republicans (@GodsNameWeLust) October 9, 2025

However, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has maintained that the bruising and swelling are benign side effects of aspirin therapy or minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking. Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center this Friday for what’s described as a routine physical, his second in six months.

The first exam was in April, where he was deemed to be in “excellent” health after he underwent a comprehensive checkup. Results such as his body weight and other vitals were shared with the public in a statement. Meanwhile, ahead of the second comprehensive checkup, Trump spoke to the media.

“I’m meeting with the troops … doing a sort of semiannual physical. I think I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know.” He added, “Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good,” he said.

He also highlighted his “perfect” cognitive test scores, referencing past exams using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which is a screening tool for signs of dementia (that’s what is said on record), in which he claims to have scored 30 out of 30.

One of those tests was conducted during his first term, famously involving recalling five words: “person, woman, man, camera, TV.” During his earlier exam this year, doctors reportedly confirmed he achieved a perfect result, with one physician saying it’s rare to see such a score.

However, Mary Trump, who has been a long-time Trump critic, spoke about her uncle’s declining mental health on her YouTube channel. Speaking on her weekly show, “Trump Trolls Trump”, she said the results of the test were false. The administration manipulated the public and portrayed it more like an intelligence test, where Trump passed with flying colors.

US President Donald Trump will visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine annual checkup. Trump’s health has been under scrutiny in recent weeks due to controversy. This checkup is considered critical before his trip to the Middle East pic.twitter.com/AQf1twWYcy — CoastalVoyager (@CoastalVoyagerX) October 9, 2025

Mary added, “It’s designed to screen for early signs of dementia, not measure IQ. It’s supposed to be easy,” she said. “If someone shows you a picture of a camel and you can identify it, that doesn’t make you a genius. It just means you know what a camel looks like.”

Furthermore, the White House announced the upcoming exam on Wednesday. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would stop by Walter Reed for his routine check, and then he might plan to travel to the Middle East yet again.