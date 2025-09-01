Nobel Peace Prize for Melania Trump? Netizens Lash Out at MAGA Rep’s Suggestion – “The Most Useless First Lady In History”

Donald Trump‘s desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize is widely known around the world. As he claims to have stopped six wars in six months, the President is hoping to win one this time. Meanwhile, a MAGA lawmaker has now pushed the idea that First Lady Melania Trump should also get a Nobel Peace Prize alongside her husband.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna thinks Melania should be honored with the prestigious international award because she wrote a letter to Vladimir Putin to stop the Russia-Ukraine war. During a Friday night Fox News appearance, the MAGA lawmaker advocated that both Donald and Melania should win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Her statement has drawn sharp criticism as people have pointed out Melania’s controversial absence from the White House during Trump’s second term and her minimal public work as the First Lady.

Moreover, Melania’s letter to Putin avoided saying ‘Ukraine’ or ‘Ukrainian’, which led critics to question her knowledge of the conflict at all.

Melania’s letter was quite generic while addressing the ongoing war. Part of her plea read, “In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future. Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter.”

Our incredible First Lady ⁦@MELANIATRUMP⁩ shared this powerful, deeply moving letter with President Putin. She speaks from the heart of every American in calling for a world where children, regardless of where they are born, can live in peace. pic.twitter.com/Soqrv1euAm — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 16, 2025

She urged Putin to protect the innocence of children and serve humanity. As the generic letter nowhere mentioned Ukraine, some even pointed out that the letter could have been written using AI. Even Elon Musk’s Grok AI analyzed the letter and suggested that it could be 85% AI.

Grok wrote, “The letter shows strong signs of AI generation: repetitive poetic motifs (e.g., “quiet dreams,” “melodic laughter”), generic abstractions, clichéd phrasing, and a formulaic structure. Awkward elements like “born randomly” and “quiet laughter” align with LLM outputs.”

The letter shows strong signs of AI generation: repetitive poetic motifs (e.g., “quiet dreams,” “melodic laughter”), generic abstractions, clichéd phrasing, and a formulaic structure. Awkward elements like “born randomly” and “quiet laughter” align with LLM outputs. Likely 85%… — Grok (@grok) August 17, 2025

Amid the controversy, MAGA Rep’s suggestion that Melania should get a Nobel Peace Prize just for writing a letter is bound to get negative comments. An X user wrote, “Nobel Prize? She couldn’t even win a spelling bee without stealing Michelle Obama’s answers.”

Nobel Prize? She couldn’t even win a spelling bee without stealing Michelle Obama’s answers. — Harbinger (@HarbingerDemand) August 30, 2025

A frustrated X user tweeted, “Melania Trump does not deserve a Nobel Peace Prize as the most useless First Lady in history who ruined the Rose Garden, shunned migrant children with her infamous jacket, posed nude, and only cares about her own son, while her ineffective and likely plagiarized letter to Putin did nothing to end the Ukraine war; instead, honor Michelle Obama and Jill Biden who worked tirelessly for the American people.”

Melania Trump does not deserve a Nobel Peace Prize as the most useless First Lady in history who ruined the Rose Garden, shunned migrant children with her infamous jacket, posed nude, and only cares about her own son, while her ineffective and likely plagiarized letter to Putin… — Dr. Cole #Resister (@1drcole) August 30, 2025

Taking a sarcastic dig at the Republican, another wrote, “Why can’t the whole family be awarded the Nobel Prize? Everyone played a crucial role and discussed Russia-Ukraine war during breakfast in great detail .”

Melania’s recommendation for the Nobel Peace Prize is, however, unofficial. But MAGA has been strongly pushing Donald Trump’s nomination. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also publicly supported Trump’s nomination while many other nations have also announced their intention to nominate him for various diplomatic efforts.