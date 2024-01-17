Nikki Haley, the Republican Presidential Candidate, skillfully avoided directly answering a question about whether she believes a man can transition to a woman. This topic surfaced during a virtual Iowa town hall on Sunday, as detailed by Fox News. Rather than giving a definitive answer, Haley suggested that the government should permit such surgeries for adults.

Q. Can a man become a woman?@NikkiHaley: “We want to make sure people can live any way they want to live…you should be free to live the way you want to live, government and everybody else can stay out of your way.”



pic.twitter.com/ygR7rgWEn0 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 15, 2024

Also Read: Mary Trump Raises the Alarm on Legal Blow to Donald Trump Despite Iowa Win as Lead Attorney Bows Out

The inquiry regarding transgender issues came from an Iowa voter during the teleconference town hall organized by the Haley campaign. Notably, this virtual engagement occurred after the cancellation of a previously scheduled campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, due to severe weather conditions just a day before Monday's caucus.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

When directly asked whether she believes a man can transition to a woman, the former ambassador opted not to provide a straightforward answer. Instead, she took a broader stance, asserting that individuals have the freedom to live as they choose once they reach the age of 18. According to Daily Caller, she said, “There’s been a lot that’s been talked about when it comes to all of these roles and all of these issues. I strongly believe that we should not allow any gender change surgeries to anyone before the age of 18. Period. We, kids now can’t get a tattoo until they’re 18. We shouldn’t have them permanently change their body until they’re 18."

Also Read: MAGA Pastor Becomes Uncomfortable When Shown the ‘God Gave Us Trump’ Video

Adding to the report, she also said, "After the age of 18, we want to make sure people can live any way they want to live. I don’t think [the] government needs to be in control of anybody’s life. You go live the way you want to live, you should be free to live the way you want to live." Haley further emphasized that both the government and everyone else should refrain from intervening in this matter. The former ambassador added, "I think that, you know, you always have to believe in freedom and allowing people to live life the way they want to live, and if that’s how they choose then, you know, I don’t think government should have any say in that."

Also Read: President Joe Biden Calls David Axelrod a ‘PR*CK’ for Relentless Public Scrutiny Amid 2024 Polls

Yet, Haley refrained from explicitly stating whether she believed a man could or could not transition to a woman in her response. Meanwhile, the individual who posed the question, identified as John, sought Haley's perspective on the matter, referencing former President Donald Trump's stance. Trump, when faced with a similar question from Megyn Kelly in a September interview, did not provide a definitive answer. Notably, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked the same question and offered a direct 'no' during an interview with Glenn Beck in September of the previous year.

Nikki Haley couldn't answer the question, "can a man become a woman?"



Here's what conservatives are saying about it >> pic.twitter.com/NHDfWvAuK6 — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) January 16, 2024

In light of these developments, Haley's remarks were subsequently brought to attention by Never Back Down, a super PAC that advocates for Republican presidential candidate DeSantis. They wrote, "Nikki Haley dodged the question when she was asked whether a man can become a woman." The organization also underscored DeSantis' response to a similar question in a radio interview from the previous year. Haley's statements, on the other hand, surfaced just before the Iowa caucuses scheduled for Monday evening.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Lawyer ‘Triple-Checked’ Claims of DA Fani Willis' Alleged Affair With Prosecutor

Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race After Iowa Caucuses, Endorses ‘America First’ Trump