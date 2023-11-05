Donald Trump has many critical voices, and on the list is Nikki Haley, former Governor of South Carolina. The 2024 presidential race is gaining momentum, and consequently, his critics are amplifying their voices. Recently, Haley passed a piece of critical rhetoric accusing Trump of "pursuing chaos, vendettas, and drama."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

While addressing an influential group of Jewish Republicans, Haley stressed that the former president's 'style of revenge' would be dangerous. She said about Trump, "Eight years ago, it was good to have a leader who broke things," adding, "But right now, we need to have a leader who also knows how to put things back together," reported AP News.

Amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, expressed her concerns regarding Trump's way of dealing with those who are a threat to the United States. She, along with other Republican candidates, addressed an assemblage of Jewish donors and activists.

They discussed the impact of Middle Eastern conflicts on U.S. foreign policy at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual meeting in Las Vegas. Haley has emerged as one of the sharpest critics of Trump and has attacked him for being "confused." The other Republican candidates, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, condemned "false moral equivalency" in Hamas-Israel death tolls.

The central issue between the Republican primaries has been supporting Israel as it's expanding its ground operations in Gaza at a time when the election contest is approaching. Haley and Trump's other rivals used his clumsy responses as an opportunity. However, the 77-year-old spoke last and attacked "crooked" Joe Biden.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Ernst

Repeatedly, he boasted about his capabilities as opposed to Biden and claimed he'd have dealt with this issue far better had he been in the White House. "If I were president, the attack on Israel would never ever have happened." reported The New York Times. He addressed the crowd of 1,500 attendees in the ballroom.

Trump bragged, "I think you believe that. Ukraine would never have happened. Inflation would have never happened." He further warned that a crowd of "young, strong men" similar to those "that attacked Israel" would enter America. He also compared himself to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom he deems a "strong man."

"If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours," Trump declared. Habitually, he blamed Biden and his administration and accused them of making America unsafe. "I will defend America, and I will defend Western civilization from the barbarians, savages, and fascists that you see now trying to do harm to our beautiful Israel."

While Trump is leading in the Iowa polls, Haley and DeSantis have risen to a tie for second place. Forty-three percent of Republicans gave a 27-point lead to Trump, while Haley is up by ten percentage points since August and DeSantis is down by 3%, reported Politico. Other Republicans like Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) follow with 7 percent, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy both hold 4 percent.

