Nicole Kidman's 2003 Oscar win for her role in The Hours marked a professional triumph but was overshadowed by personal heartbreak amid her divorce from Tom Cruise. The 56-year-old actor's Academy Award for Best Actress was however overshadowed by challenges in her personal life.

During her acceptance speech, Kidman, visibly distraught, struggled to hold back tears. The triumph, a pinnacle in her career, occurred a mere two years after Cruise initiated the divorce proceedings per ENews. Despite the acclaim in her professional life, Kidman was confronted with the emotional aftermath of the relationship's dissolution.

In a candid reflection shared with author Dave Karger for his book 50 Oscar Nights, Kidman revealed, "I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well." The contrast between her personal turmoil and professional success was evident during the awards ceremony.

Even Russell Crowe, offering advice not to cry during her acceptance, couldn't prevent Kidman from shedding tears. The pressure to attend the Vanity Fair party and showcase her Academy Award added to the emotional weight on her. Uncomfortable with the idea of appearing boastful, she ultimately attended the party despite feeling emotionally unprepared. In Karger's book, Kidman disclosed, "I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed." The realization hit her at that moment – the need for love and connection in her life, especially during what should have been a celebratory occasion.

Reflecting on her past relationship with Cruise, Kidman had once shared with Vanity Fair in 2002, "He [Cruise] basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love." However, their picture-perfect relationship crumbled in 2001 when Cruise filed for divorce. In 2005, Kidman encountered a new chapter in her life when she met Keith Urban at a G'Day USA Gala. Since their marriage in 2006, Kidman and Urban have been happily together, welcoming two children into their lives.

