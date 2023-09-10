Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are locked in an ugly legal real estate and divorce battle. The lengthy settlement proceedings are estimated to put a dent in Pitt's financial savings, and the Bullet Train actor has reportedly shelled out a whopping $14 million after their split. This amount also includes an estimated $8 million "loan" for the Tomb Raider actress to buy a $24.5 million, six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Los Feliz, California. An insider revealed a shocking piece of news to Paula Froelich of News Nation. Now that Jolie plans to drag the divorce battle for four more years till the twins, Vivienne and Knox, turn 18. "She is going to drag this divorce out until the twins (now 14) turn 18," the friend said. "Four more years." The couple share three adopted and three biological children: Maddox, 21; Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: 10 Strange Celebrity Couples Whose Odd Pairing And Bizarre Love Stories Left Us in Disbelief

The Salt actress infuriated Pitt when she silently sold half of their wine business to Yuri Shefler’s company, Tenute del Mondo, in October 2021. The Ocean's Eleven actor called the move illegal since she had not received his permission for the impromptu sale. As per the court papers, Pitt’s filing asserted that the former couple would "never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent." "At the same time Angelina was talking to Shefler about Miraval, she was also negotiating in bad faith with Brad to sell him her share in the winery," a friend revealed. "It’s in the original purchase agreement that if either wants to sell, they have to give each other the first right of refusal. She got angry because a judge awarded Brad 50/50 custody, and four months later Brad finds out from the press that she had sold her part of the business to the Russian!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miraval (@miraval)

As per Wine Spectator, the winery is now valued at more than $160 million; the couple purchased it in 2008 for $27 million. Pitt has demanded a trial to pursue the illegal sale.

"The vineyard became Pitt’s passion—and a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt’s stewardship, has grown into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé wine," the 2022 court filing has stated.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Anthony Harvey

Also Read: When Kristen Stewart Became the Highest Paid Actress at 22 Earning a Whopping $34.5m From 'Twilight Saga'

Additionally, the legal fees have cost millions so far; Pitt has spent nearly $2 million fighting Jolie. He also has child support to pay, which means the Troy actor shelled out $1 million a year for his six kids. While three of them are over 18, "it's still a substantial amount," a close source said. "He has spent millions." By the time the couple split, five of their six kids were under 18, meaning he spent approximately $200,000 per child per year until they turned eighteen, which almost adds up to approximately $14 million.

References:

Also Read: Kristen Stewart Once Made These Comments Revealing That She Wasn't a Fan of Jennifer Aniston

https://www.winespectator.com/articles/angelina-jolie-sells-her-stake-in-chateau-miraval

https://www.newsnationnow.com/opinion/brad-pitt-angelina-jolies-never-ending-divorce/

More from Inquisitr

When Jennifer Aniston Found Angelina Jolie's Comments On Brad Pitt During An Interview 'Uncool'

When Gwen Stefani Lost an Iconic Role to Angelina Jolie For a $486 Million Movie: “Angelina Beat Me”