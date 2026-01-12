Nicole Kidman “Lusting” After Zac Efron After Keith Urban Divorce—Are They Dating?

Nicole Kidman just finalized her divorce from Keith Urban, but rumors about her dating Zac Efron have spread like wildfire. The actress and the High School Musical alum have worked together twice.

First, Nicole and Zac starred in the 2012 film The Paperboy, and in 2024, in the romantic comedy A Family Affair, where they played characters in a full-fledged on-screen romance. In both movies, the pair’s chemistry was noticeable, and close pals of Babygirl actress reportedly suggested she explore that connection in real life.

To recall, Nicole Kidman and Keith shocked everyone when they announced their separation in September 2024, ending their 19-year romance. Now, at 58, Nicole is navigating life as a newly single woman for the first time in nearly two decades.

Mom is sleeping with a movie star! Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman go full rom-com in A Family Affair. Premiering June 28! pic.twitter.com/3iT5FONnB4 — Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2024

Sources told Globe Magazine that Keith has become noticeably uncomfortable with Nicole’s steamy scenes with Zac. “Back when Nicole and Zac filmed A Family Affair, Keith was beyond jealous. If Nic and Zac do get together, it will be Keith’s worst nightmare come true,” the anonymous insider said.

At the time of A Family Affair’s filming, Nicole was committed to her marriage to Keith Urban. “During the filming, Nic was madly in love with Keith, and she didn’t look at Zac romantically,” the tipster claimed. However, the circumstances have reportedly changed recently.

Zac, 38, is twenty years younger than Nicole, and he has made a deliberate career shift from his High School Musical days to adult comedies such as Dirty Grandpa and Neighbors. Informants describe Vanessa Hudgens’ ex-boyfriend as “incredibly sweet” and reveal that he has managed to transition from a teen idol to a serious actor, san the typical pitfalls.

5 perfect seconds of Zac Efron grilling and Nicole Kidman chilling in A Family Affair pic.twitter.com/CB8WjCwJf2 — Netflix (@netflix) July 4, 2024

Nicole, for her part, has been playing complex, sensual characters in movies like Babygirl. Moles claimed she needs someone who can appreciate that intensity, someone “who recognizes that and is a man enough to handle it.”

Friends of the actress-producer have allegedly been vocal about the possibility. “When Nicole was working with Zac, she was always suggesting people to set him up with. Now her friends are saying she should forget matchmaking and test the waters with Zac herself,” the source stated.

People close to Nicole claimed she has moved past the initial sadness of her split from Keith. “Nicole was very sad for a while after splitting from Keith, but she’s come to terms with the divorce, and she has not given up on love by any means,” one insider said.

Zac Efron explains how he used to watch Nicole Kidman in “Moulin Rouge” during his “High School Musical” days. pic.twitter.com/HbL52p2bHr — Moree 🐾 (@MoreCortez4) July 8, 2024

It remains to be seen if Nicole and Zac Efron will pursue a relationship. What’s clear for now is that the actress’s circle sees potential in proven on-screen chemistry and a genuine personal connection. For someone who is rebuilding her life fresh from closing one of the happiest chapters in her life, the possibility of something with someone who understands her complexity may be worth exploring.

Inquisitr has reached out to Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s reps for comments.