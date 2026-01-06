Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce Finalized: Court Docs Reveal Split Terms, Custody Details and More

After nearly two decades of marriage, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have quietly closed the final chapter of their relationship. A new report claimed that the Oscar-winning actress and the Grammy-nominated country music star have finalized their divorce, reaching a settlement agreement that speaks volumes about their commitment to moving forward with dignity and mutual respect.

Three months after Kidman filed for divorce on September 30, court documents obtained by Daily Mail reveal the terms of their split—and they paint a picture of two accomplished adults choosing cooperation over conflict.

The settlement is notably civilized. Kidman, 58, and Urban, 58, agreed to waive both child support and spousal support. Each will cover their own legal fees.

They divided their substantial marital assets—everything from household furniture to vehicles, bank accounts, and investments—according to what the court documents describe as “mutual satisfaction of both parties,” with each keeping what they already possessed. There are no allegations of wrongdoing, no accusations, no scorched-earth tactics. Just two people untangling nearly two decades of shared life and moving on.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are officially divorced after 19 years of marriage https://t.co/G1csogtADn via @https://x.com/THESKY973DOTCOM — THESKY973DOTCOM (@THESKY973DOTCOM) January 6, 2026

The formal end came swiftly, but the emotional separation had been brewing for months. Reports last summer indicated that Kidman and Urban had spent the season living apart, a clear sign that the relationship was fracturing.

When the divorce filing finally came in late September, it wasn’t shocking—it was almost inevitable, the final acknowledgment of what had already become reality.

The timing and the decision to separate apparently came from Urban, according to multiple reports at the time. Whether it was creative differences, lifestyle incompatibility, or the simple erosion that comes from years of maintaining a long-distance relationship between Nashville and Los Angeles remains known only to them. What matters is that they handled it with grace.

At the heart of any divorce involving children is the question of custody, and here, too, Kidman and Urban found a workable solution. Kidman will have primary custody of their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, for 306 days of the year.

Urban will spend every other weekend with the girls—59 days annually—maintaining a meaningful relationship with his daughters while acknowledging that Kidman’s career and primary residence will be their home base most of the time.

It’s a custody arrangement that suggests both parents are prioritizing the girls’ stability and emotional well-being over their own grievances. No custody battles, no competing claims, just two parents figuring out how to co-parent effectively across the country.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Finalise Divorce After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage More: https://t.co/qnQl7pL5D3 pic.twitter.com/14BQ5Z55cG — Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus) January 6, 2026

Kidman and Urban’s relationship began at a G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005. They were engaged by May 2006, when they announced the news at a United Nations Development Fund gala.

By June 2006, they were married in Sydney. For nearly twenty years, they built a life together—successful careers, two daughters, a marriage that seemed solid enough to weather the pressures of Hollywood and the music industry.

But marriages end. People change. What looked like forever turns out to be temporary. The difference here is how they’re handling it. There’s no drama, no leaked text messages, no social media accusations. Just a clean break, a fair settlement, and two people attempting to move forward as gracefully as possible.

For Kidman, who has continued to work steadily in prestige television and film, the divorce removes one complication from her life. She can focus entirely on her career and her daughters.

For Urban, the split allows him to pursue his music without the logistical complexity of maintaining a bicoastal marriage. Both are established enough in their careers that the financial aspects of the divorce are manageable. Neither is fighting over money, assets, or custody in a way that would drag out the pain.

In a world where celebrity divorces are often spectacles of mutual destruction, Kidman and Urban’s quiet, civilized settlement feels almost revolutionary. It suggests that two intelligent, accomplished adults can recognize when a relationship has run its course and move forward without bitterness. Not every love story ends in anger. Sometimes it just ends.