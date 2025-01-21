Nicole Kidman is basking in the positive reviews of her new erotic thriller Babygirl in which she plays Romy, a CEO who puts everything at risk for a romance with a much younger intern.

All over the internet, the movie has harnessed positive reviews. Many critics have applauded Nicole Kidman’s strong performance calling her a hard-headed actress ready to play such bold roles, while also lauding director Halina Reijn. Much like the critics, the movie is popular with viewers as well who love the steamy plot.

One viewer raved about the plot of Babygirl and wrote, “Saw #BabyGirl and #NicoleKidman absolutely conquers! The movie was wild, surprising, and bold. The complexity between characters kept me intrigued. The story is something you don’t come across often and I was instantly curious to see what’s next. I give the movie an A-!”

Another person tweeted, “still haven’t moved on from Babygirl btw this was real cinema wow. harris dickinson you’re a movie star in the making”

For the uninformed, Harris Dickinson plays Samuel who is the young intern who gets entangled with Nicole Kidman. The reviews do not end here.

One more person commented, “Gosh. Babygirl is great cinema. And the s00 scenes would be very different in the hands of male producer and director. Great work from Halina Rejn and Nicole Kidman. And nice surprise to see who the husband was. Also, the BLUE DRESS wow”

Despite these roaring reviews, the movie’s success was met with an unfortunate incident. As the movie screened in Westpac OpenAir Sydney cinema on Monday, many viewers stormed out of the theatre as they couldn’t bear watching some explicit scenes.

As per the Daily Mail, the scene in which Romy (Nicole Kidman) drinks milk off a saucer and Samuel (Harris Dickenson) licks it right off her lips was specifically too much for viewers to handle. The age gap was also disturbing for the audience. Despite this hiccup, the movie is performing surprisingly well as viewers seem to love the plot. Moreover, director Halina Reijn is comfortable with the age gap.

In a conversation with W Magazine, she said, “If we see a movie where the male actor is the same age as the female actor, we find that odd. Which is insane. It should completely be normalized that the age gaps switch and that women have different relationships. We’re not trapped in a box anymore. We internalize the male gaze, we internalize patriarchy, and we need to free ourselves from it. It’s really hard.”

Babygirl features Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, Anoop Desai, and more. The storyline revolves around a powerful female CEO who is married to a Broadway play director. However, things take a turn when she develops a deep sexual urge that her husband cannot satisfy, which is where the young intern at her workplace comes into play.

The movie is directed by Halina Reijn known for movies like Bodies Bodies Bodies, Black Book, and Instinct, to name a few.