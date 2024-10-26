Here's How Keith Urban Managed to Cope With Nicole Kidman's Raunchy Movie Scenes

Nicole Kidman, who portrayed a courtesan in the popular 2001 movie Moulin Rouge and essayed a passionate affair with Zac Efron's younger character in the most recent rom-com A Family Affair will be featuring in her most raunchy performance to date with the release of the erotic thriller Babygirl. Kidman acknowledged that she had to stop filming for a while because she was experiencing "orgasm burnout" from the part. However, her film dynamics haven't affected her relationship with her husband Keith Urban. According to the Daily Mail, Urban remains unfazed about her roles, "When Keith is watching her work, he sees it as her art," a source revealed. "She is playing characters – she isn't playing Nicole Kidman."

A24 released the trailer for 'Babygirl' starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, who explore power dynamics with a high-stakes love affair pic.twitter.com/DH6fnahUkD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 1, 2024

"Keith isn’t wincing during these types of scenes, he knows it is just part of the story. He removes himself from seeing her as his wife and supports her and enjoys the work," the source added. The source continued that other than her "schedule," Urban "doesn't want to know" any script details so he can "figure out when they see each other and their kids." However, the A-list couple forbids their children, Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 16, from viewing her raunchy films. In Babygirl, which will be released in theaters on Christmas Day, Kidman plays a free-spirited and independent CEO of a robotics company, who jeopardizes her life when she has an intimate romance with her young intern.

I don’t know if we have an A-list actress as adventurous as Nicole Kidman and her performance in BABYGIRL keeps that going. It’s ferocious and volatile, feline and feral. Halina Reijn’s story of sexual dynamics and power shifts fucking rocks. Needle drops to die for. #Babygirl pic.twitter.com/zfJ0Kugvgv — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 21, 2024

The Others actress confessed to feeling rage while filming the intense sexual scenes, "There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration," she said. "It's like, "Don't touch me. There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm anymore'. Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I am never touched again in my life! I'm over it," Kidman revealed to The Sun. Her role is already garnering the Oscar buzz even before the film hits the screens worldwide. Meanwhile, Kidman shared that she felt completely secure because female director Halina Reijn ensured that the actors were never forced to step beyond their comfort zones.

Nicole Kidman at 'Lioness' Season 2 premiere on October 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Emma McIntyre)

"You have your director at the helm going. I will protect you. Nothing that's going to be in the film will be anything that you are not comfortable with. You are going to be okay," she said while praising Reijn. Kidman made it clear that she also had a great deal of faith in her young co-star, who acknowledged that he was occasionally "really terrified" while performing the scenes.

"I'm going to put my weight behind a lot of women now," Nicole Kidman speaks about her promise to work with female directors such as #HalinaReijn for 'Babygirl' pic.twitter.com/csj3aPN9bx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 30, 2024

After the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, Kidman bagged the Best Actress award and has already garnered praise from critics for her portrayal of a strong character. On the personal front, Kidman and Urban celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on June 25. The Big Little Lies actress captured the moment with a charming photo of them by the sea while Urban played a guitar. She added a heart emoji to the image's caption, which read, "Forever."