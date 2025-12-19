Nicole Kidman Eyes Facelift and Revenge Glow-Up After ‘Nightmare’ Keith Urban Marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were considered a power couple in Hollywood, with the former reigning on the big screen, while her country music star ex ruled the charts. However, their 20 years of marriage have come to an end after Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025. Sources are now revealing that the Babygirl star is now plotting a head-turning comeback.

According to OK! Magazine, Kidman is “h– bent” on making a powerful transformation while retaking control of her life. Her friends have described the split as a “painful and exhausting” end to the marriage she held on to for the last 20 years. According to reports, one of the reasons behind their high-profile divorce is “marital differences.”

Insiders also claimed that it was kind of “inevitable,” as the former couple have been grappling with signs of tension for a long time now. Reports have stated that it was Urban who initiated the split in June. While sources say that Kidman was “blindsided” by his decision, the pair had reportedly been living separate lives for years. But now the Oscar-winning actress is planning a glorious comeback.

“She’s still hurting, but she’s resilient and not about to dwell on it. She’s at a strong point in her life, mentally and physically, and wants to channel that into a fresh start,” a source told OK!

“She’s already consulting her style team on a bold new look to unveil soon – her way of demonstrating that confidence and appearance can be a powerful form of comeback, both to the world and to Keith. If that amounts to a facelift and other cosmetic procedures, she is up for it. She wants to flaunt a ‘revenge body’ and face so Keith can see what he is missing,” the insider added.

However, not just her appearance, Nicole Kidman is planning on a “spiritual renewal” of her life. “Nicole is focused on reclaiming her life rather than trying to compete with Keith or stage any dramatic revenge. Her priority is her well-being, her public image and her children above everything else,” the source said.

According to sources, welcoming someone new is not in her life plan following the divorce; instead, she looks forward to taking care of her family. Kidman got married to Urban in 2006, five years after she formally separated from Tom Cruise. She shares two children with her country music star ex: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. She also has a son, Connor, 30, and a daughter, Isabella, 32, from her marriage to Cruise.

“Nicole is concentrating on her children and bringing stability back to her life. Romance isn’t on her agenda right now–her priority is regaining normalcy and demonstrating strength after such a challenging time,” said the source.

“She’s resolved to bounce back, prove to Keith what he’s lost, and rebuild her life with dignity. Nicole isn’t seeking pity – her way of healing is reclaiming her confidence and public image, and she’ll be back in the spotlight with a smile soon. After the nightmares Keith has put her through, it’s what she should be doing,” the insider told the magazine.