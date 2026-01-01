Nicki Minaj Faces Deportation Calls: 100K Sign Petition To Oust Rap Star From US

More than 100,000 people have signed petitions demanding the deportation of rap superstar Nicki Minaj. What started as online rumblings has erupted into a full-blown movement, blurring the line between accountability and cancellation.

The driving force? A series of controversial public moves, culminating in her unexpected alignment with far-right figures, has left many fans feeling deeply betrayed.

The petitions, hosted on Change.org, call on U.S. immigration officials to review Minaj’s residency status and return her to her native Trinidad and Tobago. It is an extreme demand, but one that reflects just how fractured her relationship with the public has become.

The sheer volume of signatures signals a critical shift in celebrity culture, where the once-impenetrable armor of fame is cracking under the weight of ethical scrutiny. This isn’t just about a rapper losing followers; it’s about a community rejecting the actions of an icon they helped build.

The latest flashpoint occurred earlier this month at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix. The event, a stronghold of conservative youth activism, took a surreal turn when Minaj shared the stage with Erika Kirk, widow of the organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk.

In a speech that alienated huge swaths of her fanbase, Minaj praised President Donald Trump as “handsome” and a “role model,” while controversially labeling Vice President JD Vance an “assassin”—a particularly jarring choice of words given Charlie Kirk’s recent assassination.

For many, this appearance was the breaking point. A petition launched just days after the December 21 event has already gathered over 30,000 signatures. Its organizers cite her “harmful rhetoric” and alleged disparaging comments about the LGBTQ+ community—a group that has historically been the backbone of her support—as grounds for her removal.

“This isn’t about politics; it’s about betrayal,” one former fan commented on the petition page, echoing a sentiment that has flooded social media. Supporters who once saw Minaj as a champion for the marginalized now feel she has abandoned them for a seat at a table that has actively worked against their interests.

“Deporting Nicki Minaj back to Trinidad would remind public figures that they need to be responsible for what they say,” the petition argues, claiming she is now weaponizing her platform against the very marginalized voices she once uplifted.

But the resentment runs deeper than a single political stunt. A separate petition, initiated in July and now boasting over 74,000 signatures, targets Minaj’s marriage to Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender.

Petty’s legal history, including a 1995 conviction for attempted rape and a recent sentence for failing to register as a sex offender in California, has long cast a shadow over Minaj’s image.

Critics argue that her steadfast support of Petty—and alleged intimidation of his victim—betrays the principles of safety and justice she once claimed to stand for. This cumulative frustration has created a perfect storm, transforming what might have been isolated controversies into a unified call for consequences.

These campaigns also weaponize a key vulnerability: despite living in the U.S. since age five, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap” is not a citizen. This legal reality has emboldened detractors who view deportation not merely as punishment, but as a necessary reckoning for a public figure they believe has lost her way. It’s a precarious position for any resident, let alone one of the world’s most visible stars, reminding everyone that fame does not grant immunity from federal law.

Since the AmericaFest backlash, Minaj has gone dark, deactivating her Instagram account and remaining silent on the growing furor. But her retreat hasn’t slowed the momentum.

As the signature count climbs, the message from the public is unambiguous: accountability isn’t just a lyric; it’s a demand. For Nicki Minaj, the price of these accumulating controversies might ultimately be her American dream.