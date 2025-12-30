Nicki Minaj Admitting She Was an Illegal Immigrant to the U.S. Resurfaces

Nicki Minaj is facing renewed criticism after old comments about Donald Trump’s immigration policies resurfaced online. These comments clash with her recent praise for the president and his administration.

The old remarks come from seven years ago, when Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, shared her fears about Trump’s immigration agenda during his first term. In a post from 2018, the rapper described the policies as “so scary” and revealed a personal story that has gone viral again: “I came to this country as an illegal immigrant.”

During that same time, Minaj reacted strongly to reports of family separations at the border. She wrote, “I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this.”

Those statements are now widely shared after Minaj spoke earlier this month at AmericaFest, Turning Point USA’s annual conference in Phoenix, Arizona. On stage, she appeared with Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and took a different approach. Minaj praised Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, calling the administration “full of people with heart and soul.”

The sharp contrast between her past criticism and her recent remarks has sparked a strong reaction online. Many longtime fans see her earlier comments as a show of support for immigrant families. Since the AmericaFest event, some critics have even called for Minaj to be deported, citing her own words from 2018 as their reason.

A petition titled Deport Nicki Minaj back to Trinidad has gained traction, collecting 18,368 signatures at the time of writing. The petition describes Minaj’s shift in politics as a personal disappointment, arguing that her recent views strayed far from the values many supporters thought she represented.

“This is personal for those of us who watched Nicki rise as a beacon of hope, only to feel abandoned by her shift in values,” the petition states. “Her public platform carries weight and responsibility, and her recent statements strongly contrast with the solidarity she once showed, leaving many feeling deflated and disillusioned.”

Minaj, however, seemed unfazed by the backlash during her remarks at AmericaFest. She told the audience she had “got tired of being pushed around” and would not hold back from expressing her opinions, even if they contradict what some fans expect from her. She also took the opportunity to mock California Governor Gavin Newsom and voice support for several prominent Republican figures.

This situation has made Minaj a focal point in the ongoing culture war over celebrity politics, where past statements are often highlighted alongside new beliefs. MAGA supporters of her recent comments see the rapper as exercising her right to speak freely and take the mainstream endorsement as a win. Critics of the rapper, however, view the resurfaced posts as evidence of a significant change, especially given her previous words about fear, immigration, and family separation.

As the debate continues, Minaj remains at the center, showing how quickly past views can resurface when a public figure’s politics shift.