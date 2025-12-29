Nicki Minaj Faces Deportation Petition After MAGA Turn

A viral online petition is calling for rapper Nicki Minaj to be deported to Trinidad, following her recent pro-Trump pivot and high-profile appearance at a major conservative conference.

The petition, titled Deport Nicki Minaj back to Trinidad, has been spreading across social media and urges immigration authorities to review Minaj’s residency status and consider deportation, framing the demand as a form of “accountability.” It has gained over 10,000 signatures at the time of writing this report.

The push gained steam after Minaj’s surprise appearance on Dec. 21 at AmericaFest, Turning Point USA’s annual event in Phoenix, Arizona. Minaj appeared on stage alongside Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA’s CEO and the widow of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

During the session, Minaj publicly praised President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, describing the administration as “full of people with heart and soul” and saying she “love[s] both of them.” She also told the crowd she had “got tired of being pushed around,” explaining that she was no longer willing to stay quiet about her political views even if they clashed with expectations tied to her music career and fanbase.

MAGA influencers took a victory lap for gaining mainstream credibility with Nicki’s endorsement. However, many of her fans accused her of betraying the Barbz and communities that once rallied around her. Following the AmericaFest appearance, Minaj reportedly deactivated her Instagram account, though her X account remains active but has not posted since.

The petition argues that Minaj’s recent political positioning represents a turn from what many fans believed she once stood for. It accuses her of betraying communities that supported her rise, with a particular focus on the LGBTQ+ community, and claims her statements run counter to inclusivity and social responsibility.

It also makes pointed claims about her immigration status, asserting that rapper’s presence in the United States is not based on citizenship. The petition urges immigration authorities to review her status in light of what it calls her “divisive actions and statements,” and suggests deportation as a way to signal that public figures should be held accountable for the principles they promote.

As the petition circulated, reactions poured in across social media and the petition’s comment section. One commenter wrote that they grew up feeling empowered by Minaj’s music and inspired by her style, but said they were “appalled” by her recent political stance. Similar sentiments appeared repeatedly, reflecting a sense of betrayal among longtime fans.

The controversy has also been amplified by attention surrounding Erika Kirk’s public role in conservative politics, with Minaj’s on-stage appearance becoming one of the most widely shared moments from AmericaFest.

Charlie Kirk’s history with the rap superstar has been complicated and, at times, contradictory. He argued during a campus debate that she was “not a good role model” for young women, and lumped her music into complaints about pop culture and influence. At the same time, Kirk has previously praised her talent and even defended her during past controversies, including publicly backing her when she clashed with Democrats in 2021.

For now, the petition carries no legal weight, and considering that she is appeasing the current administration, it is unlikely that anyone will be looking into her immigration status.