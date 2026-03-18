Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé Fans Clash Over AI-Generated Private Jet Photos on Social Media

Over the past few months, Nicki Minaj has been subjected to heavy security after she openly proclaimed herself as a supporter of President Donald Trump.

While Minaj has been dealing with the controversies in her own way, social media is brewing with speculations of a rift between her and Beyoncé.

Netizens are now reportedly using artificial intelligence (AI)-altered images of Minaj putting herself on a private jet that actually belongs to Beyoncé. Sharing one such image on X, a user wrote, “Nicki Minaj doesn’t have a PJ, neither is she currently skinny or wealthy like Bey.”

Fans of Nicki Minaj on Tiktok are now using AI to Photoshop Nicki Minaj to Beyoncé’s private Jet. Nicki Minaj doesn’t have a PJ, neither is she currently skinny or wealthy like Bey. pic.twitter.com/XhdAISCPIx — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) March 17, 2026

The post sparked much online buzz as a number of Minaj fans came forward to defend the singer. They said that Beyoncé was not “skinny” like the post suggested. One Minaj fan stated, “they don’t need to, Nicki is already richer than Beyonce who’s net worth is carried by her husband.”

Another user posted a picture of Minaj sitting in her own private jet in 2026, implying that there is no need to photoshop her along with Beyoncé’s jet since the former already owns one. A third user echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Nicki has private jet and Beyonce isn’t skinny, please stop spreading lies.”

While a massive chunk of the comments defended Minaj, some also criticized the singer. One user commented, “She lied to her fans that she has an all round pink PJ, it’s been more than 2 yrs now, we haven’t seen it.” Another one added, “the barbz want Nicki to be Beyoncé so bad!”

A third user chimed in, “Wasn’t it Nicki who made a song lamenting the fact that she didn’t have a family as supportive as Beyoncé’s? Barbz and Nicki are dying of envy of that woman.”

In October 2025, Minaj mentioned Beyoncé while posting about rapper Jay-Z on X.

Jay z got mad that I wouldn’t give him a beat that I had already began legal paperwork for. The song I did with the WEEKND ON QUEEN.

He said it’s Beyoncé beat & HOEBERSON just laid down & let them take it & then sue me for remaking a similar beat. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

Minaj had posted, “Jay z got mad that I wouldn’t give him a beat that I had already began legal paperwork for. The song I did with the WEEKND ON QUEEN. He said it’s Beyoncé beat & HOEBERSON just laid down & let them take it & then sue me for remaking a similar beat.”

While Minaj’s post did not directly hint at any bad blood between the two, fans of the two singers engaged in a debate under the comment section of the previously mentioned post.