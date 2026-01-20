Nicki Minaj Again Targets Don Lemon in Social Media Rant

Nicki Minaj isn’t backing down. She’s leaning in. The rapper admitted this week that her use of a slur against former CNN anchor Don Lemon was deliberate, saying she chose the word because it guaranteed attention.

Minaj made the admission in a quote-tweet responding to a fan who claimed the backlash was a coordinated smear campaign. The fan accused media outlets of pushing a “slur lie” and ignoring Lemon’s behavior. Minaj replied that the outrage was exactly what she wanted.

“I knew that would be the only way to get the c*** suckas [sic] to post about it,” she wrote. “They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head. I’m glad they’re angry. They’re about to get angrier.”

The clash traces back to Sunday, when protesters stormed a Minnesota church after allegations surfaced that its pastor had ties to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Lemon livestreamed the confrontation and challenged the pastor during the service.

Clips from the livestream spread quickly online. Not long after, they landed on Minaj’s timeline.

Minaj’s response was immediate and aggressive. In an X post that went viral, Minaj called Lemon “disgusting,” used a slur, and demanded he be jailed. “HOW DARE YOU?” she wrote. “I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!”

The language drew swift condemnation, with critics calling the post homophobic and reckless. Minaj, however, showed little interest in softening her stance. Her follow-up comments made clear she viewed the controversy as leverage, not a misstep.

Lemon responded publicly, telling TMZ that he wasn’t surprised by Minaj’s remarks. He said she “does not understand journalism” and was weighing in on issues “above her capacity.”

The feud escalated further when Lemon addressed Minaj directly in a TikTok video. He labeled her comments “homophobic,” called her “unhinged,” and accused her of hypocrisy. He also suggested she should be deported under immigration rules she appeared to support, a remark that sparked its own backlash.

Lemon went further, bringing Minaj’s family into the dispute and criticizing her husband and brother by name. The video widened the scope of the clash and shifted attention from the original church incident to the increasingly personal war of words.

Meanwhile, Lemon himself has faced scrutiny for his role in the church protest. Critics accused him of crossing the line between journalism and activism by livestreaming the disruption while allegedly knowing about the protest in advance.

The Justice Department weighed in days later. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon warned on X that houses of worship are protected spaces under federal law and said Lemon had been “put on notice,” adding that the FBI had been activated to investigate the demonstration.

The protesters had entered the church looking for its pastor, David Easterwood, whom they accused of secretly serving as a local ICE official. No charges have been announced.

As the legal questions around the protest continue, Minaj has remained focused on the media reaction rather than the underlying dispute. Her posts framed the backlash as proof that provocation still works. And, that outrage is a currency she knows how to spend.

For now, neither side appears interested in backing off, and the fight shows no sign of cooling. Especially with both Minaj and Lemon continuing to post in real time, in full view of an audience that keeps refreshing anyway.