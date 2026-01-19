Shocking Video Shows Don Lemon Embedded With Anti-ICE Mob Before They Stormed Minneapolis Church

A shocking video circulating from Minneapolis appears to show fired CNN host Don Lemon embedded with an anti-ICE protest group immediately before its members stormed a St. Paul church service, even as Lemon publicly maintained he had no affiliation with the demonstrators or advance knowledge of their plans. The footage — part of livestream and social media uploads from the weekend disturbance — directly contradicts his insistence that he was only reporting as a journalist once events began unfolding inside the sanctuary.

💥: #NEW – INTENT: The opening to Don Lemon’s insane livestream is an admission of foreknowledge that the group he was in contact with was going to storm a church, based on his prior communications with its leader. Nekima Armstrong’s FB post below thanking Don lemon and others… pic.twitter.com/WjC3BbCaDU — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) January 19, 2026

The Minnesota ICE protest, which erupted during a Sunday morning service at Cities Church, was organized by activists involved in what they called “Operation Pull Up,” a series of high-visibility actions designed to confront perceived ICE ties and other targets of left-wing outrage. In multiple clips from the livestream, Don Lemon can be seen walking alongside the group and conducting what he described as reconnaissance with organizers in the snowy Twin Cities parking lot, well before the church was entered.

“These are resistance protesters, they’re planning an operation we’re going to follow them on,” Don Lemon says early in the video, referring to the group’s movements and publicly mentioning the name Nekima Armstrong, a prominent local activist credited with leading many of the group’s activities. “It’s called Operation Pull-Up… after we do this operation, you’ll see it live…” he adds, appearing to confirm his prior involvement.

🚨HOLY SHT!! Failed CNN News Hack, Don Lemon, leads anti-ICE protesters into a church in Minneapolis!! He says he thinks the pastor is ICE affiliated. This goes way beyond sane behavior. He’s fcking nuts!!! pic.twitter.com/0Xck7qdIou — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 18, 2026

Minutes later, dozens of ICE protesters — many chanting anti-ICE slogans — can be seen and heard forcing their way into the church sanctuary, disrupting worshippers and prompting stunned congregants to leave the service. The video footage shows protesters chanting “ICE out” and other slogans while inside, directly contradicting Don Lemon’s public statements that he “didn’t even know they were going to this church until we followed them” and that his role was limited to “chronicle protests” once they were underway.

ICE protesters hijack church service in Minneapolis with Don Lemon. They claim the church works with ICE.@Zerosum24 pic.twitter.com/3ll1hrFVoK — 𝔖𝔠𝔞𝔩𝔭𝔖 (@BarbaricBarbery) January 18, 2026

As backlash mounted, immigration federal authorities moved quickly to address the incident. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon issued a warning pointing to possible violations of federal law protecting houses of worship and threatened that participants — including Don Lemon — could face legal consequences if it’s found their actions interfered with the church’s right to worship.

In response to criticisms, Don Lemon has doubled down on his claim that he was acting in his role as a journalist and exercising First Amendment protections. “I had no affiliations with that organization,” Lemon said in a follow-up statement, emphasizing that once the protest began inside the church, he engaged in what he called “an act of journalism” by reporting on the disruption, interviewing worship leaders, and speaking to other participants.

The Department of Justice has also confirmed it is reviewing the incident under the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, a law that protects against unlawful obstruction or intimidation at religious worship services. Dhillon’s office is exploring whether entering a place of worship to halt a service could constitute a federal offense, opening the possibility of charges against those who led or participated in the intrusion.

The Minnesota church ICE protest controversy has drawn attention from national figures on all sides of the criminal illegal immigrants raids debate, including supporters of ICE, DHS, Kristi Noem, and Donald Trump who have condemned the protest as an attack on both religious freedom and the federal agency’s mission. Critics insist that storming a church during a service crosses a line, irrespective of the cause, while other media commentators have accused Don Lemon of sacrificing journalistic objectivity to align with politically motivated activists.

🚨 JUST IN: Minneapolis Pastor absolutely DESTROYS leftists & Don Lemon for storming his church to harass Christians and obstruct ICE, now under Trump DOJ investigation! Pastor: “This is unacceptable. It’s SHAMEFUL to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship! I… pic.twitter.com/2dZ0LChBqC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 18, 2026

Supporters of ICE and federal law enforcement say the Don Lemon ICE protests and church episode underscores the growing hostility and misinformation that can surround protests tied to immigration enforcement, especially in cities like Minneapolis that have been flashpoints of unrest.

For many, the video of Don Lemon walking with the anti-ICE group into the Minneapolic church raises fresh questions about how reporters interact with protest movements and whether journalistic credibility is compromised when media figures appear embedded with activists before major confrontations.

As the DOJ continues its investigation and legal experts weigh in on the potential ramifications, the Minneapolis church invasion by ICE protesters and Don Leemon remains a flashpoint symbolizing deep national divides over immigration policy, the role of law enforcement, and the boundaries of protest in sacred spaces.