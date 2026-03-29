Nick Cannon Sparks Controversy With Democrats Comment After Trump Praise

Nick Cannon is facing a new wave of criticism after making blunt political comments on a recent episode of his web talk show, Big Drive. During the conversation, Cannon spoke about race, party politics, and Donald Trump in a way that immediately set off debate online.

The remarks were made while he was talking with model Amber Rose, who argued that Democrats do not care about people of color and that Republicans do. Cannon agreed with her and then took the discussion much further.

According to the Variety report, Cannon said the Democratic Party is “the party of the KKK,” a comment that drew attention because of how loaded and inflammatory it sounded.

“I agree with you 100%. People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves. I mean, both of you and I have some conservative views. You’re just a little bit more outspoken than I am,” Cannon said.

WATCH💥: Nick Cannon says Democrats are the “Party of the KKK” “I f*** with Trump!!!” Cannon calls out the Democratic Party’s historic ties to the Ku Klux Klan while noting that the Republican Party, under Abraham Lincoln, actually freed the slaves. He doesn’t hold back —… pic.twitter.com/oXAISKCwjJ — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) March 28, 2026

He also said people do not understand the history of the parties, adding that Republicans freed the slaves and that he does not fully align himself with either side.

He then quoted W. E. B. Du Bois to suggest that the two-party system is really just “one evil party with two different names.”

“And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names,” Cannon added.

The comments did not stop there.

Cannon also said he “f— with Trump,” using casual and aggressive language to show support for the former president’s second term. He described Donald Trump as someone who is “cleaning house” and “doing what he said he was gonna do.”

Cannon also joked about the return of the phrase “Gulf of America” and compared Trump’s style to a club, saying the country now feels like it has a huge entry fee. Those remarks made the segment even more controversial because they mixed political praise with a mocking tone.

That mix of history, politics, and celebrity opinion is why Cannon’s remarks spread so quickly. He did not sound careful or measured, and users reacted to it on X.

On X, one user wrote, “Nobody has ever accused the man of being an intellectual free thinker.”

Nobody has ever accused the man of being an intellectual free thinker

¯\(°_O)/¯ — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) March 28, 2026

Another X user added, “nick. cannon. the man who has single-handedly repopulated the earth like he’s doing a side quest for god… no one cares about this clowns heel turn.”

One other X user joined the backlash and highlighted Cannon fathering multiple children and wrote, “I can KINDA understand this from 2016 – 2019… but to come out saying this after everything we’ve learned and witnessed over the last year? He must be desperate to pay that child support…”

The Variety report notes that some factions of the Democratic Party were tied to the rise of the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War, but it also points out that it is not accurate to say the whole party supported the group.

The same report says Cannon was partly right about Republican history, since the party was founded by anti-slavery activists, and Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

Meanwhile, slavery was not fully abolished until the 13th Amendment was ratified.