NFL Stars Try to Impress Donald Trump by Recreating His Iconic Dance Moves — Netizens React

Amid the ongoing government shutdown in the U.S. and other political chaos, President Donald Trump thought it was a good idea to attend the Sunday afternoon game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions. He did visit the game but unfortunately missed the tribute that Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown paid him.

During the opening quarter of the game, the Lions were dominating with the touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs and St. Brown. After marking his score by gesturing toward the Washington Suites, “St. Brown then executed Trump’s well-known dance move, which is notably performed to the LGBTQ anthem YMCA, following a 9-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jared Goff,” as the Irish Star reported. Some of his teammates joined him as well.

However, Trump missed this as he was not yet there. The President was scheduled to sit with the current owner of the franchise Josh Harris, who bought it from Dan Snyder 2 years ago for $6 billion.

This might seem small, but this just goes to show how far we have come in the culture war. Amon Ra St. Brown scores, points up to the owner’s box where Trump is sitting, and hits the Trump celebration. This stuff didn’t happen in Trump’s first term. pic.twitter.com/xYvBDceFb2 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 9, 2025

As Trump missed St. Brown’s tribute, netizens could not hide their disappointment. One user commented, “We’re just gonna act like that celebration didn’t happen.” Another one referred to the infamous dance of the Lions during the MLB season, after which the team collapsed and added, “This celebration doesn’t age well.”

While Trump’s absence during the tribute drew significant attention, it’s worth noting that the President himself has plenty on his plate right now. Besides his political concerns, Trump is also keen to get the upcoming Washington Stadium named after him, as hinted by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Speaking about the proposal, she said, “That would be a beautiful name. As it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible.”

As reported by the Irish Star, “The franchise had changed its name from the ‘Washington Redskins’ to the ‘Washington Football Team’ in 2020 – eventually becoming the ‘Commanders’ in 2022. The Commanders are set to move to a new location in the near future, with their new facility now approved at the former Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium site.”

BREAKING: While Tens of Millions of People are awaiting SNAP to survive, and Millions are likely to be thrown off of Health Insurance, Trump reportedly wants the Washington Commanders to name their planned $3.7 billion stadium after him. pic.twitter.com/gFDiQG4RXH — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 8, 2025

Trump has now made his own demands to the team. Before the beginning of the 2025 season, he announced that he wanted the club to change its name back to Redskins, and otherwise, he would stop federal support. An insider close to ESPN mentioned that the President might actually do that if he did not get his way.

The insider explained, “He has cards to play. He can make it very difficult, through government environmental approvals and other things, to ensure everyone who wants this stadium to be built will agree to put his name on it. Trump has plenty of cards to play to get his way.”

This behavior remains consistent with Trump’s attitude of inserting himself in every situation so that he remains unforgettable. His whole idea of revamping the White House is also fueled by the same desire to leave his legacy behind, even if that means destroying pieces of history and the significance associated with them.