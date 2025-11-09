Donald Trump Booed at Commanders NFL Game After Suggesting Stadium Be Named After Him—MAGA Calls It “Absolutely Disgusting”

Donald Trump‘s visit to the Northwest Stadium in Maryland to watch the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions game didn’t go exactly as he had hoped. The 79-year-old President, who had otherwise expected a warm welcome, was met with heavy boos from football fans.

A video captured from the crowd by WUSA 9’s reporter Alexis Wainwright showed fans clearly booing the president when the Jumbotron showed him waving to the crowd. And when he began reading the military Oath of Enlistment to swear in new troops, the boos only grew louder. Trump was seen pausing a few times while the crowd “disrespected” him, according to many conservatives.

President Donald Trump is here at the Washington Commanders game, as they host the Detroit Lions.

When shown on the Jumbotron the crowd started to boo.

The boos came after Trump demanded that the Commanders name their new stadium in Washington, D.C. after him. According to a report by ESPN, a White House source said that “there have been back-channel communications with a member of the Commanders’ ownership group” to have the stadium named after the current president.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt further confirmed the administration’s desire as she told ESPN, “That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible.”

Trump’s visit was notable, as he became the first sitting president since 1978 to attend a regular-season game. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles accompanied the President.

Trump was the guest of Josh Harris, managing partner of the Washington Commanders. The booing at the sports event, however, didn’t stop Trump from enjoying his time. At one point, the 79-year-old was seen role-playing a sports commentator during an interview with Fox.

“What is it about sports that you enjoy the most?” Trump was asked. To this, he said, “I just love it. It’s a microcosm of life… you got to get through the problems to hit the triumphs, and you can never quit — you can NEVER give up.”

"What is it about sports that you enjoy the most?"@POTUS: "I just love it. It's a microcosm of life… you got to get through the problems to hit the triumphs, and you can never quit — you can NEVER give up."

Trump also smiled for a photograph as Harris gave him a jersey marked 47. However, the embarrassing booing became the main topic of discussion among both conservatives and liberals.

A critic defended the booing, tweeting, “Of course a crowd full of fired former federal workers would boo lol.”

Workers would boo lol.

“Well, he does no legitimate work, so why not spend more tax dollars on another useless ego-fest (which backfired spectacularly)?” wrote another X user.

“Wow. Doesn’t get much more disrespectful than this,” wrote conservative podcaster Benny Johnson as the video went viral.

Wow. Doesn’t get much more disrespectful than this. Fans can be heard booing President Trump during the swearing in of U.S. military members at Lions vs. Commanders game.

pic.twitter.com/OQpLvuo9RP

“Absolutely disgusting. Democrats have no respect for our brave troops who put their lives on the line to protect our country. Democrats hate America,” wrote Chaya Raichik, who goes by Libs of TikTok on social media.

JUST IN: Liberals boo as Trump swears in U.S. Military members at the Commanders game. Absolutely disgusting. Democrats have no respect for our brave troops who put their lives on the line to protect our country. Democrats hate America.

Several Trump fans even claimed that the crowd cheered more than it booed, but others disagreed.

Nonetheless, Trump is no stranger to booing at sports events. Ever since Trump began his second term in January, he has made appearances at the U.S. Open men’s singles final, a Yankees game, and the FIFA Club World Cup final. The one thing all these events had in common was the booing from the crowd.