Newt Gingrich Calls for Americans to Be Accused of ‘Treason’ for Chanting ‘Death to America’

During an appearance on Hannity, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, suggested that President Joe Biden is aligning himself with those who chant 'Death to America' and should face treason charges, according to Mediaite's report. Gingrich's remarks came after a day marked by widespread protests across the United States against Israel's actions in Gaza. Gingrich praised Ambassador Jean Kirkpatrick's impactful speech at the 1984 Republican National Convention, where she described the 'Blame America First Democrats.'

In the past, Kirkpatrick had asserted, "Whatever happens anywhere in the world, the action of the American left is to blame America first." In response, Gingrich added recently, "Well, guess what? That was Joe Biden! He was in the Senate already. He was part of that. Now he’s surrounded by people who are crazy! And the fact is, I think we ought to go back and learn the lessons of the 1930s. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was faced with a Nazi effort inside the United States." He continued, "They locked people up. I believe, frankly, we should say, ‘If you are for the victory of Iran if you want to scream death to America, we are deporting you. If you’re an American, we’re going to try you for treason.’"

Gingrich further asserted that Biden consistently supports those who harbor hatred toward America, “You can’t get up and say 'Death to America' as an American citizen! And it’s time that we were prepared to defend the survival of the United States, and I think it’s time we confront it head-on. A president that clearly on every single front from Ukraine where he favors Russia, to what’s happened in Afghanistan where in the end he favors the Taliban, to what is happening in Gaza where he favors Hamas, to what’s happening in Iran where he favors the Iranians."

I agree with Newt.



Protesting wrongs with American policies is one thing. Saying “death to America” is not a protest of a wrong. It’s trying to kill the country, which is treason. — Conservative Constitutionalist (@AmericanPolit76) April 16, 2024

This incident is however not the first time Gingrich criticized Biden. According to The Hill, earlier in February, while appearing on the Cats Roundtable Show with host John Catsimatidis, Gingrich lambasted President Biden for his approach towards Iran and the Middle East. Gingrich specifically slammed Biden for not taking a bigger stance against Iran. “By any reasonable standard, this is madness,” Gingrich ranted. He added, “The United States is following a policy which weakens our own economy, increases our dependence on the world, strengthens our enemies.”

In his comments, Gingrich raised doubts about the Biden administration and its Cabinet appointees, questioning their ability to effectively govern the nation. He said, “You have to look at that and think, ‘Are these people deliberately, anti-American? Or are they just stunningly incompetent?’” Additionally, in the past, Gingrich portrayed Biden as being disconnected from reality, “So you have a president who is sort of the epitome of being out of touch with reality, of being weak, and of just plain lying."