Newsom’s Wife Addresses Trump After Controversial Dyslexia Comment

President Donald Trump is not new to making insensitive or half-baked comments about different things, including people and diseases. He also frequently engages in verbal wars with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has made a name for himself by constantly trolling Trump on social media.

However, a recent comment of the President regarding dyslexia, targeted at Newsom, has enraged a larger section of the population. Newsom has been open about his dyslexia, and according to Trump, having it makes him “dumb” and “low-IQ.”

Addressing reporters, Trump said, “Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don’t want—I think a president should not have learning disabilities, OK?”

Learning differences do not determine someone’s potential, but making fun of those with them certainly does. pic.twitter.com/blyg5xvEtv — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) March 17, 2026

While an angry response from Newsom after Trump’s words was expected, it is now his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who has decided to take a stance for her husband. Like her husband, she also took to X to post a video listing why she believed it is not her husband but Trump who does not have the qualifications to be president.

In the video, Jennifer said, “If we’re going to talk about what’s disqualifying in a leader, let’s talk about that. A convicted felon, a man found liable for sexual abuse, a man notorious for degrading female journalists, a man with a track record for bankrupting businesses, a man whose name has shown up thousands of times in the Epstein files, a man who sends masked extremists to terrorize Black and brown communities and rip kids away from their families, the most corrupt president in our nation’s history.”

She then added, “Everything that Donald Trump represents is frankly beyond disqualifying.” She then continued, “As someone who grew up in a Republican household, shame on the Republican Party for normalizing this vile specimen of a human being stationed at the top of their party.”

That is not where she stopped, as she further said, “Day in and day out, Trump says things that make him unfit for office. He degrades our vulnerable communities, our institutions, even the Constitution itself, and somehow we’re told to ignore it? Turn a blind eye? Pretend everything is normal? Guess what? It’s not. And we’re fed up.”

To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you. Dyslexia isn’t a weakness. It’s your strength. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 17, 2026

In addition to criticizing Trump, Jennifer also pointed out that having dyslexia does not mean a person is incapable of achieving what others without the condition have achieved. She highlighted that “some of the most successful leaders” have dyslexia and also mentioned millions of kids who have this condition are “working twice as hard to keep up” and “trying to believe in themselves.”

Newsom himself posted a tweet encouraging dyslexic children, as he wrote,

“To every kid with a learning disability, don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you.

Besides being slammed for his comments on dyslexia, the president also mistakenly referred to Newsom as the President of the United States, leading to fresh trolling from Newsom.