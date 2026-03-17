California Governor Gavin Newsom is drawing significant online attention after a social media post invoking children with learning disabilities that quickly became part of an ongoing back-and-forth with President Donald Trump.

In the now-viral message shared on X, Gavin Newsom wrote: “To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you.” The post spread rapidly, adding fuel to an already active online exchange between the two high-profile figures.

The post followed remarks from Trump, who questioned Newsom’s fitness for higher office while referencing dyslexia during a recent exchange. Donald Trump said he does not believe Gavin Newsom is “mentally fit” to serve as President and raised concerns about his leadership ability, pointing to what he described as ongoing issues in California under the governor’s watch, Fox News reports.

To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you. Dyslexia isn’t a weakness. It’s your strength. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 17, 2026

“That’s how crazy it’s gotten with a low IQ person, you know, because Gavin Newsom has admitted…that he has learning disabilities,” Trump said. “Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities. But not for my President…I think a President should not have learning disabilities.”

“I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing,” he added. “Gavin Newsom admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia. Everything about him is dumb.”

The exchange also brought renewed attention to Newsom’s own past remarks about his academic struggles and public speaking limitations. Speaking candidly during a recent appearance, Gavin Newsom acknowledged his SAT score and the challenges he has faced with reading, saying: “You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy. And, you know, and I’m not trying to offend anyone, you know, ‘trying to act all there if you got 940.’ Literally a 960 SAT guy, you’ve never seen me read a speech. Because I cannot read a speech. Maybe the wrong business to be in.”

Newsom has previously spoken openly about living with dyslexia, a neurologically based learning disability that can make reading more difficult. During an appearance in Atlanta last month while promoting his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry, he told the audience: “You’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech. I haven’t overcome dyslexia. I’m living with it.”

🚨TRUMP ON GAVIN NEWSOM: “I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I think a president should not have learning disabilities.” pic.twitter.com/Nbh2g1rxmh — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) March 16, 2026

His remarks were condemned by some Republicans who felt that they sounded dismissive when he addressed a crowd which was reported to be mostly Black. This further fueled controversy over his tone.

Trump seized on that moment as well, escalating his criticism even further. “So now, on top of everything else, I call him a racist because it happened to be a black audience,” Trump said Monday. “I will tell you this, I think it was the worst interview I’ve ever seen of any human being in my life.”

The office of Gavin Newsom has pushed back against Trump’s claim and defended the California governor, accusing his Republican critics of manufacturing outrage.

“First MAGA mocked his dyslexia and now they’re calling him racist for talking about his low SAT scores. This is MAGA-manufactured outrage,” Newsom spokesperson Izzy Gardon said.

Newsom’s tweet didn’t specifically mention Trump but was thought to be directed at him after his comments. There was also some criticism about Newsom’s focus on children, wondering where the line gets drawn between advocacy versus political rhetoric.

Growing up with dyslexia I struggled at school. I felt behind. Left out. Lonely. It’s a big part of what I write about in Young Man in a Hurry — out February 24. Pre-order now: https://t.co/nmGYLEHxxr pic.twitter.com/TO6mxG0fDm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2026

X users continue to remain split on Newsom’s tweet either applauding him for standing up for himself against Trump’s comments or calling him out for avoiding problems in California like crime, homelessness and economy.

Political feuds on social media have continued to grow harsher by the day as we get closer to the midterm election. Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump have used social media frequently to attack each other over the past few years and ignite political debate around the country..