Newsom Jokes About Policy Agenda After Trump Mistakenly Calls Him ‘President’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom used President Donald Trump’s latest slip-up to release a mocking “policy agenda” on social media. Trump called Newsom “the President of the United States” while criticizing him for having dyslexia, a learning disability that Newsom has spoken about publicly. Newsom’s press office turned Trump’s comment into a humorous announcement that included free health care, free child care, restored abortion access, and legal cannabis.

Trump made the remark on Monday while talking to reporters in the Oval Office. Reuters reported that he stated that presidents should not have learning disabilities.

He referenced Newsom’s past comments about dyslexia while questioning the California governor’s suitability for higher office. Trump said Newsom had “learning disabilities” and remarked, “I think a president should not have learning disabilities.” These comments come as Newsom is seen as a potential Democratic contender for 2028.

Newsom’s team responded with a playful video and a follow-up post from the official Governor Newsom Press Office account on X.

NO THANK YOU, WE BELIEVE IN FREE ELECTIONS! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/GXnBVUzEkI — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 16, 2026

According to Reuters, the video edited Trump’s comments to make it sound like he had named Newsom president. Newsom’s office embraced the joke with a message in all caps, treating Trump’s wording as official and sharing a satirical list of immediate actions under an imagined Newsom presidency.

Among the mock announcements were claims that all Trump executive orders were “null and void,” that White House adviser Stephen Miller and other “Trump goons” were fired, and that a “Trump corruption probe” had been initiated.

The post also stated health care was now free for all Americans, mothers would receive free child care, abortion rights had been restored, and cannabis was legal nationwide. Marijuana Moment, which shared the post and linked directly to it, reported that Newsom’s message represented several “big announcements” following Trump’s gaffe.

This exchange marked another escalation in the ongoing feud between Trump and Newsom, who have clashed frequently over California policy and national politics. Reuters noted this was at least the third time in recent days that Trump had targeted Newsom regarding dyslexia.

NOW THAT I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM OFFICIALLY PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES (THANK YOU DONALD!), I HAVE MANY BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS TO MAKE! FIRST, EVERY TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER IS NULL AND VOID, STEPHEN MILLER AND EVERY TRUMP GOON IS FIRED, AND THE TRUMP CORRUPTION PROBE IS OFFICIALLY… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

Newsom has openly discussed the condition, including in a February conversation with Atlanta’s mayor and in earlier interviews, explaining how it has impacted his reading and test performance. Reuters added that dyslexia involves difficulties with word reading or spelling, affecting both accuracy and speed, according to the International Dyslexia Association.

Newsom has increasingly turned to social media to respond to Trump in a sharper, more theatrical manner, often using the president’s all-caps style for emphasis. This latest episode followed that trend, while also providing the governor a chance to highlight a set of progressive priorities, even in jest, and shift the focus back to Trump’s own words. The outcome was a rapid political jab that started with a presidential insult and ended with Newsom, at least online, briefly acting like the commander in chief.

Late last year, Newsom confirmed he is considering 2028 presidential run; therefore, he may also be testing the waters with the public reaction to his supposed policy agendas.