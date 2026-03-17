Trump Accidentally Calls Gavin Newsom ‘U.S. President,’ Then Takes Aim at His Dyslexia

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom have long been critics of each other. Recently, Trump spoke to reporters in the Oval Office. He made remarks about Newsom’s learning disability.

CNN reported Trump saying, “With a low IQ person, you know, because Gavin Newscum has admitted that he is a, that he has learning disabilities. Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don’t want I think the president should not have learning disabilities, okay, and I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing.”

He added, “The President of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia. Everything about him is dumb.”

“Newscum” is a nickname Trump uses to refer to Newsom, as stated by the BBC.

Trump had, by mistake, called Newsom the president. The California governor replied on X, “NO THANK YOU, WE BELIEVE IN FREE ELECTIONS!” according to The Independent.

Trump: Gavin Newsom has admitted he has learning disabilities. Honestly I am all for people with learning disabilities but not for my president. I think the president should not have learning disabilities. pic.twitter.com/fY0cAox9Ep — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

Newsom is a potential Democratic presidential contender for 2028, and he recently acknowledged his condition. Trump cited Newsom’s admission while sharing his views. According to Reuters, this was at least the third time he had done so.

Newsom was addressing a crowd alongside Atlanta’s mayor. He stated, “I’m like you,” adding, “You’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech.”

Newsom’s audience included Black voters. This drew criticism from conservatives. Critics claimed Newsom was targeting African-American voters, according to the BBC.

Trump also accused Newsom of racism on Truth Social. He wrote that Newsom “can’t read, has dyslexia, and has a mental disorder – A Cognitive Mess!”

To this, Newsom used social media to reply, “I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pe-hiles to understand.”

Trump had made similar remarks in his rally in Kentucky in early March, as reported by The Independent.

There, he again claimed, “He (Newsom) admitted he has mental problems, that he’s not a smart person…that he is unable to read a speech…I don’t want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency.”

CONGRATULATIONS TO GAVIN NEWSOM FOR BEING ELECTED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES BY DONALD TRUMP!pic.twitter.com/XpdbLkH0Dj — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) March 17, 2026

Newsom responded on X, “Too late,” referencing the rumors of Trump not being mentally stable, as claimed by The Independent.

The National Center for Learning Disabilities responded to Trump’s remarks. It said it is “disturbed by” the remarks and “strongly condemns” them. Its chief executive, Jackie Rodriguez, spoke with the BBC. She said dyslexia has nothing to do with a person’s intelligence.

She even said, “In fact, people with learning disabilities have risen to the upper echelon of every public office in the United States, including former presidents.”