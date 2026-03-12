Donald Trump Calls Gavin Newsom’s Dyslexia Confession ‘Politically Suicidal’ As California Governor Fires Back

President Donald Trump slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom after the latter’s confession of being dyslexic. Newsom discussed his lifelong struggle with dyslexia during one of his book tour events in Atlanta in February.

Newsom had said, “I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you. I’m no better than you. You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy. You’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech.”

​Ever since his statement, Newsom has been at the receiving end of much criticism for two reasons. First, according to many, the revelation may hamper his growing national profile as he is widely anticipated to make a presidential bid in the 2028 elections.

Secondly, several critics found Newsom’s statement to be racist after a viral post on X claimed that the California governor was addressing a Black crowd while making that speech. However, a number of white people were also spotted among the audience attending Newsom’s speech, according to few video clips posted online.

​Amid the controversy, Trump chose to take a jibe at the California governor. In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, March 11, the 79-year-old said that the interview was self-destructive for Newsom. Moreover, Trump said that Newsom suffered from a mental disorder.

​An excerpt from his post read, “(Newsom’s) interview weeks ago was, perhaps, the most self-destructive interview I’ve ever seen. In one fell swoop, he took himself out of even being considered as the presidential nominee of the Crazy (as proven at the State of the Union Address) Democrats. He said, in a speech, he was dumb, had low IQ, couldn’t read, had dyslexia, and had a mental disorder — A Cognitive Mess!”

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Mar 11 2026, 7:39 PM ET ) Gavin Newscum’s interview weeks ago was, perhaps, the most self destructive interview I’ve ever seen. In one fell swoop, he took himself out of even being considered … pic.twitter.com/lUUwShaOkc — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) March 11, 2026

Trump then called out Newsom’s interview over the claims of it being racist. The president stated that the entire interview as a politically suicidal act for Newsom. Trump said, “Also, this was a politically suicidal act. The only thing he didn’t say is that he is losing his look, but nobody wants to say that about themselves. He is no longer a viable Presidential Candidate! President DJT.”

During his visit to Kentucky on March 11, Trump further criticized Newsom for his reported plans of running for the president’s office. “I don’t want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency,” Trump said.

Following this, Newsom defended himself for talking about dyslexia and called out Trump for ridiculing it. In a post on X, the Californian governor wrote, “I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children…”

Grandpa’s talking about himself again. We wish him well — it’s never too late to seek mental treatment. https://t.co/IC0FAx7nXK — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 11, 2026

To add on to the war of words, a separate post on X shared on behalf of Newsom’s office slammed Trump’s speech in Ohio. It was captioned, “Grandpa’s talking about himself again. We wish him well — it’s never too late to seek mental treatment.”

Newsom has not officially confirmed his bid for the presidential elections in 2028. However, many believe he will make the formal announcement once the midterm election cycles are completed.