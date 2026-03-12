Newsom’s Blame of Trump for Rising Gas Prices Backfires as Republicans Offer Their Own Explanation

While the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran raise global tensions, California Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed President Donald Trump for rising gas prices. The governor’s team has repeatedly criticized Republicans on X.

However, the tables seem to have turned on Newsom, with critics calling him out for “insane” climate policies. Critics argue that the state’s policies are responsible for the spike.

The debate began earlier this week when Gavin Newsom posted on X about rising fuel costs. He argued that “Americans will pay $1.5 BILLION MORE at the gas pump just this week because of Donald Trump’s war with Iran.”

Americans will pay $1.5 BILLION MORE at the gas pump just this week because of Donald Trump’s war with Iran. California will continue using the tools we’ve spent years developing to help fight price spikes and lessen the blow from Trump’s recklessness. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) March 10, 2026

According to Newsom, tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran have pushed global oil prices higher, further leading to higher gasoline prices. However, he then assured that California “will continue using the tools we’ve spent years developing to help fight price spikes and lessen the blow from Trump’s recklessness.”

Meanwhile, in response to Newsom’s social media claims, many Republicans and energy industry leaders quickly pushed back. Republican candidate for California governor Steve Hilton strongly criticized Newsom, saying, “California has the highest gas taxes and fees in America.”

Fox News reported that California drivers already pay some of the highest gas taxes in the United States. Hilton criticized the governor for trying to shift blame. “Gavin Newsom is trying to shift blame,” said Hilton.

Nice try, Gavin, but blaming Trump for California’s $5+ gas rip-off is a pathetic deflection. Your radical green policies chased out refineries like Phillips 66 and Valero, gutting our supply and forcing pricey imports. Then you pile on the nation’s highest taxes and fees,… https://t.co/qG8HECQky8 — Steve Hilton For Governor (@TeamSteveHilton) March 10, 2026

“He’s blaming these insane gas prices in California, $5.49, $5.69, heading to $6, on the war in Iran. It’s not the war in Iran, because in the rest of the country, they don’t have $5.49, they have $3 gas,” the Republican clarified.

He added, “It’s entirely because of Gavin Newsom’s insane climate dogma that we have the highest gas taxes in the country,” Corroborating his claims, data from AAA stated that the average price of gasoline in California is about $5.33 per gallon, making it the highest in the nation.

Across the United States, the national average price of gasoline is about $3.57 per gallon. Thus, several Republicans also highlighted how environmental policies are serving as significant reasons behind the rise in gas prices.

Speaking with Fox News, Roxanne Hoge, chair of the Los Angeles County GOP, called out Newsom for “pointing fingers at others while his own record is riddled with mismanagement and failure.” She argued that the state has reduced oil production and failed to improve energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Department of the Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, also criticized California’s approach, claiming “California is KILLING their economy!” For now, as the fight over energy policy in the United States grows, it remains unclear how politicians will handle the issue.