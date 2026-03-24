Newsom Echoes Trump’s Old TSA Complaint During DHS Shutdown – “100% Agree”

As the Department of Homeland Security shutdown continues and TSA workers stay without pay, this has given California Governor Gavin Newsom the perfect opportunity to mock President Donald Trump. While the President deploys ICE agents to help with the endless queues of travelers, the California Governor slammed him, using his own statement against him.

Newsom shared a 2016 tweet shared by Trump to attack President Barack Obama. Dated May 21, 2016, the tweet read, “While our wonderful President was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports are a total disaster!”

Naturally, Newsom agreed 100%.

Meanwhile, on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host also spoke of the long security lines at airports while the DHS shutdown continues, while seeing TSA workers going without pay. When Trump decided to deploy ICE agents to the airports to help with the queues, this also reminded Kimmel of that tweet in Trump’s past.

“This announcement caught officials at the Department of Homeland Security by surprise,” Kimmel said. “He didn’t bother to tell anyone. One DHS official told CBS, ‘I have no idea what we’re doing.’ And neither does [Trump], so welcome to the club.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before.”

The late-night host continued, “Somehow, Trump has found a way to make the airport even worse than it was. When do you think the last time he was even on a commercial flight or in an airport? 1989? Snakes have been on a plane more recently than Donald Trump.”

“All the tumult did not stop the president from playing golf this weekend,” he added. “Which made me nostalgic for this classic tweet from 2016.” Kimmel also referred to Trump’s tweet from 2016, saying, “Oh, who said that? Oh, Donald Trump said that!” Kimmel said. “Man, oh man. If Donald Trump ever met President Trump, he would hate him.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the monologue, Kimmel took a swipe at Trump for celebrating the death of former FBO director Robert Mueller. Trump headed to Truth Social and wrote, “Robert Mueller just died. Good. I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

Jimmy Kimmel: “[Trump] just comes out with a death wish, which is an important reminder because no matter how busy he is, President Trump will always carve out time to be a petty little b*tch.”pic.twitter.com/r8yXub7gan — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) March 24, 2026

Kimmel reacted to Trump’s post, saying, “I guess it’s like all of a sudden he’s had the truth bottled up for so long, it bursts out of him. So much time has elapsed since the last time he said something true, he erupts. He just comes out with a death wish, which is an important reminder because no matter how busy he is, President Trump will always carve out time to be a petty little b—–.”