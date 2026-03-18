Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Dig at Donald Trump Over Shamrock Bowl Gift From Irish Prime Minister

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel criticized President Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 58-year-old once again took a jibe at Trump, using a St. Patrick’s Day tradition associated with the White House.

During the Tuesday, March 17 episode, Kimmel referenced Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s visit to the official residence, where he presented Trump with the customary crystal bowl of shamrock.

The shamrock is the national emblem of Ireland. The three-leaf clover symbolizes Irish heritage and St. Patrick’s Day. The name comes from the Irish word seamróg or seamair óg, meaning “young clover” or “little clover.”

According to The Irish Star, Kimmel said that the gift may have been the closest Trump has come to eating vegetables in a while, joking that it resembled “a salad that isn’t in a taco shell.”

“Prime Minister Martin brought a bowl of shamrocks to the president, which is a customary gift and also the closest Trump’s gotten to salad that isn’t in a taco shell in quite some time,” Kimmel told viewers on the show that has been running since 2003.

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This is not the first time the media personality has slammed Trump. In June 2025, he used his opening monologue to criticize the president and his decision-making strategy.

Kimmel said, “Trump gave Iran what he called the ‘ultimate ultimatum’—basically like a ‘final finale,’ just more dramatic. He loves making threats, especially when he can attach a deadline to them.”

Kimmel has often condemned Trump’s conservative views on topics like healthcare, abortion rights, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests and gun control policies across the nation.

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In March 2025, Kimmel commented on the TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) meme craze directed at the president. “He’s flipped so many times, they had to give the process a name,” he said about Trump’s way of dealing with important ultimatums.

Martin met Trump during the United States-Israel war against Iran, which has been called Operation Epic Fury. The traditional bowl of shamrock was a way for Martin to reassure cooperation between the United States and Europe, especially in addressing ongoing tensions from the recent war.

According to The Impartial Reporter, there is an existing friction between Washington and European leaders after Trump signaled he expected stronger European support for a joint United States-Israeli military approach toward Iran.

During the Oval Office meeting, Martin talked about the importance of diplomacy, urged fewer trade barriers, and highlighted Ireland’s history as an example of negotiation, de-escalation, and decisions that maintain international law and ensure global peace.

Martin said that United States-European relations are “very, very important” and added optimistically, “I think we can get a landing zone again.”

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He also urged Trump to work with European leaders, including United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying: “You’ve got on with other European leaders as well and I think you have that capacity again.”

Trump, who was initially in two minds about going ahead with the attacks on Iran, defended the military action and said that the world “should be very thankful.” He warned that without the intervention, “you would have had a nuclear war in the Middle East and maybe beyond.”

The 79- year old also called on Europe to support the United States, stating, “It’s very unfair to the United States” if allies do not assist, especially after American support for Europe in previous conflicts.