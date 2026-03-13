Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump For ‘Gaslighting’ – Reminds Him of Broken Campaign Promise

In his opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel slammed President Donald Trump for bragging that oil prices are skyrocketing during the US-Israel war on Iran. He also teased him for a spelling error in a Truth Social post.

In Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host joked, “Gas prices have gone up every day for the past 11 days, but our president, Ex-con Mobil, says that there is nothing to worry about.”

Kimmel then read a Truth Social post made by Trump on March 12, which read: “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.”

Kimmel said of this statement, “Maybe you and your buddies do, but we don’t make a lot of money; we just pay more for gas when oil prices go up.”

The late-night comedian responded by saying, “The man who campaigned on the promise he would get gas prices under $2 a gallon is now trying to convince us that higher prices are better.”

“You know, you hear the term ‘gaslighting’ a lot, but rarely when it comes to actual gas,” he added. However, Kimmel then took another swipe at Trump, noting that the US president had made a spelling error.

“BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stoping [sic] an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World,” Trump wrote, adding, “I won’t ever let that happen!”

After Kimmel read the Truth Social post out loud, he told the audience, “That’s right. He’s ‘stoping’ the evil empire. He really is the ‘stopidest’ president of all time.”

Only President Trump could put actual “gas” in “gaslighting,” says Jimmy Kimmel. pic.twitter.com/mzS7ewjYIx — LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 13, 2026

However, that wasn’t the only time Jimmy slammed the president, as later in his monologue, he blasted him for spending time with the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, as war and political chaos affect the US and the world.

“And with all this going on, with all these problems, all this instability, war, inflation, Epstein, you name it, you can see that, for Trump, worrying about this is starting to take a toll,” Kimmel said to the audience.

My Interview with President Donald Trump We cover the Iran war, immigration policies, the assassination attempt, life advice, some funny topics, and more. pic.twitter.com/LQvKb6CVa6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 13, 2026

Kimmel then showed Paul’s video of the influencer and Trump pumping their fists to the president’s favorite song – “YMCA” by the Village People.

To keep up the mood, Jimmy then launched a new segment for his late-night show, dubbing it, “Real Moments in Presidementia.” He filled the segment with a series of clips from the speech Trump recently gave in Kentucky, during which Paul joined the president on stage.