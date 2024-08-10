Newsom Dismisses Trump’s Bizarre Helicopter Crash Tale with Kamala Harris' Ex-Lover Willie Brown

Former president Donald Trump, who is infamous for making up outrageous tales to attract attention from the media, recently claimed to have been in a helicopter emergency with Willie Brown, a former mayor of San Francisco who also dated Vice President Kamala Harris for a brief period in the 1990s. "I went down in a helicopter with him," Trump said in a press conference. "We thought maybe this is the end. We were in a helicopter going to a certain location together, and there was an emergency landing. This was not a pleasant landing, and Willie was, he was a little concerned." However, laughing off the story, California Governor Gavin Newsom called Trump's version a complete 'B.S.', "The helicopter was never in danger of going down", Newsom said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Paul Kitagaki Jr.-Pool

The governor further stated that there was no discussion about Harris during the purported flight, "We talked about everyone else, but not Kamala," Newsom recalled. "There was also no emergency landing, and the helicopter’s passengers were never in any danger at all," he added per The New York Times. Newsom called Trump’s story “an act of desperation”. As reported by the Daily Mail, in 2018, Trump and former California Governor Jerry Brown took a flight with the then-gubernatorial candidate, Newsom. The three of them were heading to examine the damage from wildfires in Paradise, California, located north of Sacramento.

So, Donald Trump totally invented the story about being on a helicopter with Willie Brown that supposedly almost crashed. In reality, not only did the helicopter never crash—they were never on a helicopter together at all.



Where is the press coverage on this? Imagine if Joe… pic.twitter.com/CjLoAS8VuU — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 9, 2024

Trump misidentified Jerry for Willie during his press appearance at Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, the former San Francisco mayor clarified to a local TV station KRON4 that he had never been in a helicopter with the Republican leader and he called Trump's story a 'creative fiction.' "I’ve never done business with Donald Trump, let’s start with that," Willie said. "And secondly, I don’t think I’d want to ride on the same helicopter with him. There’s too many people that have an agenda with reference to him including the people who service helicopters."

Unwell and confused elderly man tells fantastic story about helicopter crash that never happened. Did he lie or is he just confused?



We are so used to Donald Trump telling wild crazy stories that end up not being true that the major news media does not usually even fact… pic.twitter.com/cWLtBGgnBs — Marty Taylor (@RealMartyT7) August 9, 2024

Trump continued to discuss Willie and Harris' relationship during the press conference saying, "I haven’t seen him in years. But he told me terrible things about her, but this is what you’re telling me, anyway, I guess, but he had a big part in what happened with Kamala." The GOP nominee claimed that maybe Willie 'changed his tune' but was 'not a fan of hers very much at that point.' Willie first became acquainted with the Democratic party nominee while she was a prosecutor for the Alameda County District Attorney's office. Their brief personal relationship lasted only a few months.

So apparently Donald Trump's story about almost dying in a helicopter crash with the mayor of San Francisco was fabricated, I mean that's just so shocking that he would tell yet another lie.



It's like the public has become immune to his BS lies and just allows it — Calvin Howard-Gross (@Callystarr) August 9, 2024

The former governor refuted Trump's claims that he criticized Harris, "I could not envision thinking of Kamala Harris in any negative way. She’s a good friend a long time ago, absolutely beautiful woman, smart as all hell, very successful, electorally speaking," Willie said. Although Harris and the former San Francisco governor broke up almost thirty years ago, Willie claimed he had always been a huge admirer and ally of hers. "No hard feelings," he declared.