Melania Trump’s Memoir Announcement Triggers Awkward Flashback, Netizens Call It a Work of 'Fiction'

Melania Trump, the former first lady who has kept a low profile since her husband's presidency, is set to share her journey in a memoir coming out this fall. This will be her inaugural memoir. Her office promoted the book and said, “A powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity, and defined personal excellence,” as reported by HuffPost. However, the news quickly became the source of social media jokes, bringing an embarrassing past to light yet again.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

Back in 2016, during the RNC Melania delivered a speech in support of her husband, which had a few lines that were more or less identical to passages from Michelle Obama’s DNC speech of 2008. Referring to this, critics are now wondering if her new memoir is going to be similar to Obama’s 2018 book, Becoming. One X user said, "Melania's 'memoir?' Covering what? Unless she reuses Michelle Obama's book and remembers to substitute her name for Michelle, Melania's memoir will be what; a paragraph?" Another X user said, "Save your time people."

Melania's 'memoir?' Covering what? Unless she reuses Michelle Obama's book and remembers to substitute her name for Michelle, Melania's memoir will be what; a paragraph? — Dr Lou 🌻 (@bfs465) July 26, 2024

The same person added, "All we'll have to do is read Michelle Obama's book because surely Melania's memoir is a plagiarized and edited version of Michelle's book." Sharing the cover image of Obama's memoir, Becoming, a third user wrote, "Just read an advance copy, and thought it was excellent. Don’t think that’s the final cover, though." Another user questioned her, "Did she just change the cover of Michelle Obama’s memoir…or did she make a few edits as well?" Several X users also labeled it as fiction as one person said, "Great! I love to read FICTION." Melania has also promoted her memoir on social media.

Just read an advance copy, and thought it was excellent. Don’t think that’s the final cover, though. pic.twitter.com/hX2jIxbQpw — Tim Kernell (@TimKernell1) July 25, 2024

She wrote, "May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me." Skyhorse Publishing, known for working with Trump allies like Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz, is set to release Melania’s upcoming memoir. The same publisher has also collaborated with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and lawyer Michael Cohen, according to The Independent. Meanwhile, back in 2016, Melania’s RNC speech faced allegations of significant plagiarism.

May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me. https://t.co/oyRdt2Ncfn pic.twitter.com/OuwcFGxS9o — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) July 25, 2024

However, despite the plagiarism allegations, Donald, his campaign team, and his supporters defended Melania's speech, insisting that it featured some commonly used phrases, as reported by TIME Magazine. Donald said, “Her speech and demeanor were absolutely incredible.” In his X post, he said, “It was truly an honor to introduce my wife, Melania. Her speech and demeanor were absolutely incredible. Very proud!” The official statement from the campaign stated, "Melania’s team of writers took notes on her life’s inspirations.” Jason Miller, Trump campaign spokesperson for the 2016 campaign also said, “In writing her beautiful speech, Melania’s team of writers took notes on her life’s inspirations, and in some instances included fragments that reflected her own thinking."