New York Takes Trump to Court Over Immigration Parole Ban

A team of New York-based attorneys attorneys has set their mind to fighting Donald Trump’s “Securing Our Borders” executive order. The executive order aims at putting a hold on immigration from Afghanistan, Haiti, and Venezuela.

The executive order that Trump signed on January 20 prevents immigrants from these countries from fleeing from their countries due to dangerous circumstances. The main aim of the order is to limit parole and speed up the process of the mass deportation that is already being carried out.

Trump has also detailed how mass immigration puts unbearable pressure on the nation’s resources. The executive order claims that mass immigration puts the national security at risk. The President has been vocal about his wish to strengthen the security at the border and even expand the present detention centers.

The law that is made to limit immigration parole is now being opposed by a team of New York-based attorneys. New York Attorney General Letitia James and 15 others have filed a motion in favor of immigration parole.

The brief programs oppose Trump’s plans to stop aiding the immigrants. The filed brief also encourages immigrants to participate in local communities. The team of attorneys is fighting in favor of immigrants from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

A News 10 report claims that 28% of New York’s of the working population that do key jobs in the community are immigrants. The brief pointed out how the working immigrants are contributing billions when it comes to taxes. The immigrants also contribute to the total spending power.

Letitia James is now throwing a temper tantrum about deportations of illegal immigrants in New York. In Midtown New York, illegal immigrants account for 75% of the arrests for various crimes. In Queens, 60% of violent crime arrests have been linked to illegals. pic.twitter.com/csAxXicrWj — Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 29, 2025

The brief noted how Trump’s plan to mass deport these immigrants not only hurts the economy but also innocent families. The team of attorneys noted how the deportation would lead to the separation of families. “These harms weigh decisively in favor of a preliminary injunction,” the brief states.

The brief also emphasizes just why it is important to keep the immigration parole going. It cited the “Do Not Travel” advisories that the U.S. State Department warnings have put in place for its own citizens to show how volatile and dangerous it is for citizens of those countries who want to flee.

The US State Department has warned its citizens not to travel to Afghanistan because of the threat that the Taliban impose. The department also has an advisory against traveling to Haiti because of the gang violence there. A similar warning for traveling to Ukraine because of the war the nation is engaged in with Russia.

The following locations are Level 4 – Do Not Travel:

⛔Afghanistan

⛔Belarus

⛔Burkina Faso

⛔Burma

⛔Central African Republic

⛔Haiti

⛔Iran

⛔Iraq

⛔Libya

⛔Mali

⛔Niger

⛔North Korea

⛔Russia

⛔Somalia

⛔South Sudan

⛔Sudan

⛔Syria

⛔Ukraine

⛔Venezuela

Read the full… pic.twitter.com/SHr6doYxkW — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) September 6, 2023

The team of attorneys and their allies are standing their ground against Trump’s order to end the parole pathways. The group is certain that if the President goes through with his plan, it will cause instability in the country and negatively impact the nation’s economy.

On the other hand, Trump maintains his stance that his executive order is in the best interest of the Americans. The Republican has been very vocal about how important his decision is in order to maintain national security.