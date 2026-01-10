New Video of Minneapolis ICE Shooting Incident Fuels Fresh Debate Online — “I Don’t See Her Hitting Him”

The fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of an ICE agent has sparked protests across the nation. On the morning of January 7, 2026, 37-year-old Good was shot dead by ICE officer Jonathan Ross while she tried to drive her car off the road in Minneapolis.

Multiple videos of the incident went viral on social media and led to conflicting perceptions about the shooting. While the Trump administration claimed that Good was trying to run over Ross, others opined that she was an innocent woman murdered by ICE.

A new clip of the shooting has now come to light. Minnesota-based outlet Alpha News has released the video on X, which seems to have been recorded on Ross’ phone.

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

The footage shows Ross filming Good as he gets out of his car. While he moves towards Good’s SUV, the victim’s wife, Rebecca, starts filming him on her phone.

Ross then walks around the vehicle and reaches the driver’s side, where Good sits behind the wheel. The woman smiles and tells the officer, “That’s fine, I’m not mad at you.” Rebecca then joins in and asks the masked ICE officer to show his face.

As Ross keeps recording the SUV, Rebecca says, “We don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know. It will be the same plate when you come talk to us later.” Till this point, it seems like a normal exchange between the couple and an ICE agent.

However, neither of the women could have imagined what was about to follow. As show in the clip, multiple officers soon surrounds the SUV and askes Good to come out of the vehicle. One of the officers says, “Get out of the car, get out of the f—— car.”

But instead of stepping out, Good reverses the car and attempts to steer away from the agents before driving off. Ross then fires three shots towards her direction. The video shakes before stabilizing and shows Good’s car crashing into parked vehicles on the road. The officer then swears and calls her a ‘f—— b—-.”

The video has now led to further conflict. Some believe the footage proves that Good was innocent as she tried to steer away from the agents before she was shot.

One social media user wrote, “I don’t see her hitting him with the car. I actually see her steeling the wheel away form him.” Another penned, “Did the president say he was “run over” and barely survived? I’m not seeing that here.”

Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense. https://t.co/IfXAAxi9Ql — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 9, 2026

On the other hand, ICE supporters and government officials are using the same clip to claim that Ross acted out of “self-defense.”

Vice President JD Vance wrote on X, “Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense.”

Another ICE supporter penned, “You see the acceleration. You see the impact. Even if you accept that she was trying to run away, she accelerated into the officer. It’s open and shut self defense.”

Meanwhile, the video has also raised concerns about why an ICE officer was filming on his mobile phone while confronting activists. As per protocol, officers are supposed to switch on bodycams during such operations.