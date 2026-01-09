Zohran Mamdani Calls Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim’s Death ‘Murder’ — Blames ‘Year of Cruelty’ Under Trump

Zohran Mamdani has decided not to mince his words while talking about Renee Nicole Good’s death. On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 37-year-old Good was shot dead in her car by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing varying reactions from different people. While Democrats have slammed ICE for its brutal use of force, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem claimed that the agents acted out of self-defense as the woman had weaponized her vehicle.

Mamdani, on the other hand, has labelled it a “murder.” The New York City mayor appeared for an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, during which he talked about the shooting of Good.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani responds to Secretary Noem: “If that is ‘following his training,’ then I think there are larger questions about the training that’s being provided to ICE agents.” pic.twitter.com/4trudxpjAZ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 9, 2026

Slamming the Trump government and the ICE, Mandani said, “I think we can all see that video and come to our own conclusions that that ICE agent murdered a woman in Minneapolis, and it is a glimpse into what has been a year full of cruelty.”

When the anchor asked him if ‘murder’ would be a strong word considering that the matter is still under investigation, the 34-year-old doubled down on his opinion.

He said, “I think that many Americans came to that same conclusion, no matter how many times this is mischaracterized by others, we will see right what is in front of us, which is that a 37-year-old woman was killed by an ICE agent.”

Mamdani also reacted to Noem’s claims of the ICE agents shooting Good due to their training protocol. The mayor said if that is the case, it raises bigger questions about these officers’ training.

The politician stated, “If that is following his training, then I think there are larger questions about the training that’s being provided to ICE agents.” The Democrat added that the incident has instilled fear in the public, especially in immigrants.

Mamdani announced, “And I think what many New Yorkers woke up feeling today was a heightened sense of anxiety and fear as to whether they were safe in leaving their homes. And that’s especially true for immigrant New Yorkers, of which there are more than three million, including myself.”

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani described the shooting of an ICE officer in Minneapolis as “murder” and held the Trump administration responsible for it. He said this incident is a continuation of the ongoing brutal oppression against immigrants and communities in the United States pic.twitter.com/eof1QYMKbe — Saleem Ahmed Ghouri (@saleemghouri786) January 8, 2026

Originally from Colorado, Good had reportedly moved to Minneapolis some time ago with her partner. On the morning of January 7, she was behind the wheel of her car during a protest when ICE agents approached the vehicle.

The footage of the incident shows Good reversing her car and almost hitting an agent. The agent then shot her three times through the windshield. Good died from gunshot wounds to her face.

Trump has already called the victim an ‘agitator’ who behaved ‘disorderly’ and died due to her own actions. The government is now under fire from Democrats and activists who argue that Good was an innocent citizen killed by ICE.