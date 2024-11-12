New Video of Guy Fieri’s Weight Loss Leaves Fans Distracted by One Weird Detail: "I Thought..."

The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star, celebrity chef Guy Fieri, recently showcased his impressive weight loss in an Instagram post. However, it was not his transformation that piqued the interest of netizens online but rather a few mysterious spots on the Walmart floor where Fieri was promoting his new Flavortown BBQ sauces. In the clip shared on November 5, Fieri walks through a Walmart aisle, grabbing bottles of his famous Flavortown sauces, with a voice-over exclaiming, “I think that’s the mayor of Flavortown!” Fieri captioned the same, “The best kept secret at @walmart, Flavortown Sauces!! 🔥😂,” as reported by Parade.

Fans however remained distracted. One user wrote, "At first I thought the video was about 💩 on the floor." In agreement, another questioned, "Is that poop on the floor? 😂😮." A comment also read, "Did he 💩💩💩 on that floor?" Others sympathized and penned, "Lol, poor guy. More comments here about the crap on the floor." However, one praised, "Maybe I haven't been paying attention but the guy is looking slim 👍." Another echoed, "Fieri looking slim. Ozempic or just not eating out on DDD."

Since 2020, the chef has reportedly lost 30 pounds, an accomplishment he has credited to his dedicated fitness routine and disciplined diet. This isn’t the first time Fieri’s transformation has caught fans’ eyes. Earlier in June, he posted a celebratory photo on the occasion of his youngest son Ryder’s high school graduation. In a touching Instagram carousel, Fieri stood with his wife Lori, eldest son Hunter, and Ryder, looking leaner and fitter.

Fieri has been candid about his motivation to live a healthier lifestyle. The shift began during the COVID-19 pandemic when he decided to prioritize his health to spend more time with his children. He shared, "It's crazy how life sends us these analogies to live or die by. It's the same thing with my workout class. I know that class is going to start at 7:30 A.M. And if I can just make it a commitment to get through the door and do the first 30 seconds, then I am off and running."He hired a personal trainer, incorporated vegetables into his meals, and maintained a structured workout regimen.

As per Hello! magazine, Fieri adopted high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and became a fan of rucking— hiking with a weighted backpack— as well as daily cold plunges and sauna sessions. This reportedly kept him ‘fired up’ every day. His eating plan has also played a prominent role. Fieri swears by intermittent fasting, eating only between noon and 8 p.m., which, paired with portion control, helped him drop the weight.