New Theory Suggests Melania Trump May Have Been Blackmailed Over Epstein Links

Renowned political expert Allison Gill believes that Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice was blackmailing First Lady Melania Trump. Gill cited Melania’s recent statement shutting down speculations surrounding her alleged connection with Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

During a segment of Meidas Touch’s The Breakdown, Gill recalled Melania’s denial of ties to Epstein, which she said helped her distance herself from a potential scandal. The podcast host played a snippet of first lady’s remarks at the recent White House press conference.

Epstein survivors claim Melania Trump is ‘diverting attention’ and protecting ‘those in power’ after First Lady makes bombshell statement https://t.co/3Y4cgDA5EV — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 9, 2026

Firstly, Gill highlighted Maxwell’s recent attempt to secure a full presidential pardon from President Donald Trump. Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, asserted that she would allegedly reveal the truth about Epstein in return for clemency.

Gill pointed out that Maxwell might possess crucial information about Epstein, which she has vowed to disclose only if she receives a guarantee of leniency.

The podcast host directed her viewers’ attention to Trump’s statement, in which she specifically mentions Maxwell. The First Lady asserted that she had no connection to either Maxwell or Epstein. She added that they would run into each other socially, which was reportedly common in places like New York and Palm Beach.

She dots the “i” in “Epstein” with a heart. ❤️ 😳 https://t.co/PgDQSNA3lI — Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) April 9, 2026

Next, Gill mentioned a Habeas corpus petition that Maxwell had previously filed in Court. In her petition, one of the allegations was that the attorneys for Epstein’s victims had colluded with the government investigators.

If the files and information Maxwell is fighting to keep from being released are made public, she could lose the leverage she claims to have over the President. Currently, there is no evidence linking either Melania or her husband in the Epstein case.

Gill said, “She could lose leverage over Trump by threatening to release them herself.” She was referring to reported poems and diagrams signed by the President that came to light after the remainder of the Epstein Files were completely released.

The Trump administration continues to maintain its stance in denying allegations and speculations linking the president to Epstein. In light of this, Gill presented another theory: whether Maxwell has additional information about Trump and Epstein.

Rep. Ross: “Ghislaine Maxwell told another committee here that she won’t cooperate with them unless she gets clemency from Donald Trump. It’s just crazy that she can be wielding this kind of influence within the [Trump] administration.” pic.twitter.com/gsK7nuCXWy — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) February 11, 2026

Could this be the key to Maxwell eventually obtaining a presidential pardon from Trump? Could that be why Trump released the statement that denied her connection to the late offender? because she’s allegedly preparing for another release of bombshell information?

That remains unconfirmed by representatives of the president and the First Lady. Maxwell has also not commented on whether she has additional information linking Trump and Epstein. She continues to remain silent about her knowledge of Epstein’s activities.

Similarly, the court has yet to release deadlines for her to amend her petition based on the files that were recently released, according to the Epstein Transparency Act. The First Lady has also remained silent on the theory of Maxwell’s blackmail.