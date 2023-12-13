Vivek Ramaswamy has been getting serious death threats as he thrives to win the GOP nomination ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

A 30-year-old man from New Hampshire was taken into custody on December 11 after he reportedly threatened to kill Vivek Ramaswamy and his followers during an event. Tyler Anderson, the suspect, reportedly replied to one of the campaign's messages regarding an impending Ramaswamy event, which is when Ramaswamy's campaign team reported him to the police for the first time last week, the criminal complaint denotes.

Anderson reportedly threatened Ramaswamy in a text message he sent on December 8 in response to the SMS invite to the event that included Ramaswamy's location, according to the complaint. "Great, another opportunity for me to blow [Ramaswamy's] brains out," he wrote, adding, "I'm going to kill everyone who attends and then f--- their corpses."

Tricia McLaughlin, Ramaswamy's campaign spokesperson shared in a statement to ABC News, "We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans."

Although Ramaswamy was not named by the authorities in the complaint, other data seem to point to an event he hosted in Portsmouth on December 11 morning. His campaign also verified that he was the one the threat was aimed at.

Ramaswamy's campaign seems to think the media also shares some accountability in the threats. McLaughlin said, slamming the media, "Whenever it’s some nut with alleged right-wing views, the media is quick to blame all conservatives for stoking violence. And yet the media never looks in the mirror and sees that they stoke hatred and violence by questioning our patriotism and motives and accusing us of undermining democracy."

A 30-year-old New Hampshire man was charged on Monday for allegedly sending harassing murder threats to US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The alleged threat-maker reportedly said to blow up the brains and blow up the bodies of all those who participated in the campaign". pic.twitter.com/GrZUXqSc33 — Bnz English (@BnzEnglish) December 12, 2023

Before Anderson's arrest became widely known, Ramaswamy responded to an ABC News question about his safety last week on the trail by saying, "I have not certainly brought that up as a concern." Ramaswamy further affirmed that he believes in his campaign, saying, "We don't take anything for granted, but I'm confident that the team around us and our family is on this journey together. And I'm praying for our family and our country."

Following Anderson's arrest on Saturday, police allegedly his Samsung Galaxy smartphone and “firearms located on the premises,” as well as deleted text messages sent to the campaign, CNBC News reported. According to the complaint, a search of Anderson's phone revealed that he had also sent threatening messages to another contender on December 6. "Hope you have the stamina for a mass shooting!" was one of the texts. The identity of the second contender remains unclear.

Anderson is accused of sending a threat to harm someone else through interstate commerce. He may receive a maximum term of five years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty. On the charge, Anderson is scheduled to appear in Concord federal court later.

