New Documentary Shows Taylor Swift's Experience of Her 'Genuine Crisis' Amid Legal Battle

MAX has released a new two-part documentary highlighting the feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun. Titled Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, the documentary aims to delve into the complexities of their years-long conflict. The feud began in 2019 when Braun acquired Swift's Masters as part of his acquisition of Big Machine.

Swift also accused Braun of bullying her and preventing her from owning her Masters in a blog post. The documentary explores Swift's emotional turmoil and portrays her in a state of 'crisis,' as reported by the Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alexi J. Rosenfeld

In the documentary series, music journalist Mikael Wood recounted a pivotal moment featuring Swift delivering a speech at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. He said, "Taylor is giving a speech and says, 'My music was sold out from underneath me."

In a video, Swift said, "After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalogue was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. None of these investors have ever bothered to contact me or my team directly, to perform their due diligence on their investment, on their investment in me."

Another journalist, Zing Tsjeng, also agreed that "she seems genuinely in crisis. She’s upset, you can tell that she is in kind of freefall about this.” Wood added, "The fact that someone’s bought my catalogue without letting me know, this isn’t right. This isn’t the way it should be done."

Tsjeng continued, "Taylor was very good at turning something that to most people, is a really incomprehensible unrelatable situation in which you are fighting a boardroom, you are fighting a music label, and turning it into something really understandable which is, I’ve made the songs, I’ve created them, I’ve written them. I’ve sung them. I deserve to own them."

Swift also gave a statement that read, "Taylor has completely moved on from this saga and has turned what started out as an extreme situation into one of the most fulfilling creative endevors of her life.

None of these men will ever be able to take away from Taylor’s legacy as a songwriter, singer, director, philanthropist, and advocate for artists’ rights." Earlier in June 2019, Swift wrote, "Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years."

Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun... see who won at the end?? Never mess with Tayvoodoo cause is real pic.twitter.com/pu58VnTBNK — My boy only breaks (@PoetOnlyBreaks) June 19, 2024

As reported by InStyle, Swift added, "Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

The documentary's unique format aims for viewers to watch both parts and form their own opinions. As reported by USA Today, a press release said, "True to the ‘vs’ format, the two episodes will examine the opposing sides of the argument; one exploring Swift’s side... and the other examining Braun’s allegations."